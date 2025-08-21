Athens Rolls Out Red Carpet For High-Stakes Powwow Between Greek And Syrian Fms

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Greek Minister of Foreign Affairs George Gerapetritis met on Wednesday with the interim Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic, Asaad Al-Shaibani, in Athens, Trend reports.

The discussions concentrated on enhancing bilateral synergies in the context of a complex geopolitical landscape, especially within the realms of the Middle East and Eastern Mediterranean. The ministers engaged in a discourse regarding Greece's prospective contribution in delivering technical acumen for institutional development and enhancing collaborative frameworks on migration challenges via the establishment of dedicated technical committees.



Minister Gerapetritis reaffirmed Greece's unwavering commitment to the principles of sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity of Syria. He underscored the criticality of the Syrian transitional administration adhering to its obligations regarding participatory governance, devoid of extrinsic meddling, thereby guaranteeing the non-exclusion of any ethnic or religious constituency.



The Greek minister further underscored the imperative of safeguarding Christian communities in Syria and emphasized the criticality of sustaining dialogue between the transitional government and the Patriarchate of Antioch, a pivotal entity that fortifies Damascus' affiliations with the Greek Orthodox Church and the wider Christian milieu.



Gerapetritis further emphasized Greece's unwavering dedication to the principles of international law, with a particular focus on the Law of the Sea, and the imperative of honoring the sovereign rights of adjacent states.

Both ministers confirmed their shared intention to foster regional cooperation, announcing the establishment of a trilateral framework with the Republic of Cyprus. The first meeting of this trilateral initiative, at the level of foreign ministers, is scheduled to take place in September on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.