South Korea Unveils Three-Phase Plan to Drive North Korea’s Denuclearization
(MENAFN) South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has outlined an urgent three-stage strategy aimed at compelling North Korea to abandon its nuclear weapons program. The initial phase focuses on freezing Pyongyang's nuclear and missile activities, followed by efforts to "reduce and dismantle" these programs in subsequent stages, according to a summary from media ahead of Lee’s upcoming summit with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in Tokyo.
In an exclusive interview with Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun, Lee emphasized that Seoul is pushing this approach through robust diplomatic talks with North Korea, grounded firmly in its "solid" alliance with the United States. This marks the first time since taking office in early June that Lee publicly detailed a structured plan to achieve North Korea’s denuclearization.
Despite Lee’s overtures, North Korea has so far rejected peace offers and dialogue initiatives. Nevertheless, Lee affirmed that Seoul will maintain close coordination with the US while actively pursuing inter-Korean engagement to set the stage for meaningful progress.
Following his discussions in Tokyo, Lee is scheduled to travel to Washington for his first summit with US President Donald Trump next Monday, signaling heightened diplomatic activity.
Addressing bilateral relations with Japan, Lee pledged to uphold existing agreements concerning wartime forced labor and the contentious "comfort women" issue. He acknowledged the sensitivity, stating, "It is very difficult for the South Korean people to accept these agreements. But as they are promises made between countries, it would be undesirable to overturn them." Though he had previously criticized these deals, Lee affirmed his commitment to honoring them for the sake of stronger ties.
On China, Lee described the nation as "a close country, inseparable geographically and economically," emphasizing Seoul’s intention to balance cooperation with competition, guided by a comprehensive assessment of the relationship between the two neighbors.
