Iraq, UK ink agreement to strengthen migration collaboration
(MENAFN) Britain and Iraq have reached an agreement to enhance cooperation on migration, the British government announced Wednesday.
The deal “aims to further deter small boat arrivals” and will create formal procedures to quickly return individuals without legal rights to remain in the UK.
British Security Minister Dan Jarvis praised the agreement, saying, “By working together on security, development and migration challenges, we are building stronger relationships that benefit both our countries whilst tackling shared challenges like organised crime and irregular migration.”
The number of Iraqi nationals arriving in Britain via small boats fell to 1,900 in the year ending March 2025, down from 2,600 the previous year, according to the statement.
