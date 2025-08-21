Hariharan Awarded With Honorary Doctorate, Calls Arijit Singh A Very Good Singer

Indian singer Hariharan, also called the "King of Ghazals," has been honoured with a prestigious recognition.

Techno India University in Kolkata awarded him the Honorary Doctorate of Literature for his contribution to music.

Hariharan said it was a special moment for him.

"This is a matter of joy. It's my privilege and honour to receive an honorary doctorate of literature from Techno India University," he said. "The other recipients, who are big names in their respective fields, also came here."

Hariharan also shared his thoughts on the new generation of singers. Praising Arijit Singh, the singer said he truly admires his talent. "I like Arijit Singh. He is from Bengal and he is a very good singer," Hariharan said warmly.

Hariharan has had a long and celebrated career, not just as a playback singer in films but also as a ghazal and indie music icon. His "jugalbandi" with AR Rahman is remembered as an example of cold fusion and Indian fusion music. He has sung thousands of songs across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, and his ghazal albums hold a special place among music lovers.

Over the years, Hariharan's contributions have been widely recognised. In 2004, he was awarded the Padma Shri as well as the Yesudas Award for his outstanding performance in music.