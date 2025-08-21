Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Global Market Report 2025 Growth, Key Factors & Trends Forecast Till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Much Is The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market Worth?

In the last few years, the market size of advanced therapy medicinal products has seen significant growth. Projected to expand from $42.85 billion in 2024 to $51.34 billion in 2025, it boasts a compound annual growth rate of 19.8%. The historic growth is linked to a rise in clinical trials for gene and cell therapies, an increase in rare and genetic disorders, a higher demand for treatments that can cure rather than simply manage chronic diseases, improved success in early-phase clinical studies, and an uptick in chronic and age-related conditions.

It is predicted that the advanced therapy medicinal products market will experience rapid expansion in the coming years, with projections estimating it will reach $104.43 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4%. The driving factors behind this robust growth during the projected period include an upsurge in demand for customized and precise medicinal approaches, an escalating pipeline of gene-editing therapies and chimeric antigen receptor t-cell, growing acceptance of precision medicine and genomics, increased healthcare spending in developing markets, and a heightened emphasis on decentralized clinical trial models. Upcoming trends for this period incorporate developments in non-viral gene delivery vectors, allogeneic off-the-shelf therapies, integration of blockchain in supply chain tracking, digital twins in therapy simulation, and the innovation of 3D bioprinting for tissue engineering.

Download a free sample of the advanced therapy medicinal products market report:



What Are The Factors Driving The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market?

The growth of the advanced therapy medicinal products market is projected to be driven by the growing need for personalized medicine. This type of medicine focuses on creating prevention strategies and treatments that are tailor-made to a person's unique environmental, lifestyle, and genetic characteristics. The demand for such individualized treatments is increasing chiefly due to the rising incidence of chronic illnesses, as they allow for treatment plans that boost patient outcomes while minimizing side effects. Advanced therapy medicinal products make this individualized treatment possible by delivering therapies such as gene, cell, and tissue-engineered treatments which target the patient's unique genetic and biological makeup. In a 2024 report by the Personalized Medicine Coalition, a non-profit organization based in the US, it was disclosed that the FDA approved 16 new personalized treatments for patients suffering from rare diseases in 2023, a significant increase from the six approved in 2022. The approved personalized treatments in 2023 also included seven drugs for cancer and three for other diseases and conditions. This growing appeal for personalized medicine fuels the expansion of the advanced therapy medicinal products market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market?

Major players in the Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Global Market Report 2025 include:

. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited.

. Novartis AG

. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.

. Lonza Group AG

. Catalent Inc.

. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

. AGC Biologics Inc.

. ViaCyte Inc.

. Rentschler Biopharma SE

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Sector?

Leading firms in the market of advanced therapy medicinal products are concentrating on innovative treatments including new car-t cell therapies, with a goal to enhance the results of treatment for serious illnesses such as cancer. Car-t cell therapies are sophisticated treatments for cancer that use the patients' own T cells, genetically altered to recognize and kill cancer cells. For example, Novartis AG, a pharmaceutical company based in Switzerland, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Kymriah, a car-T cell therapy, in May 2022. This therapy is designed to treat adult patients suffering from follicular lymphoma (FL) that has relapsed or is resistant to treatment after at least two systemic therapies. The therapy involves genetically modifying the patient's own T cells to express a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) that targets the cd19 protein, enabling the T cells to identify and eradicate malignant B cells. Additionally, Kymriah integrates a 4-1BB costimulatory domain that enhances T cell growth and endurance, resulting in prolonged antitumor effects from a single dose.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market Share?

The advanced therapy medicinal products market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Somatic Cell Therapy Medicinal Products, Tissue Engineered Medicinal Products, Gene Therapy Medicinal Products

2) By Technology: Gene Editing Technologies, Viral Vector Technology, Stem Cell Technology, Automation And Artificial Intelligence-Driven Processes

3) By Application: Muscular Dystrophies, Alzheimer's, Hemophilia, Cystic Fibrosis, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

5) By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Somatic Cell Therapy Medicinal Products: Autologous Cell Therapy, Allogeneic Cell Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Dendritic Cell Therapy, Natural Killer Cell Therapy

2) By Tissue Engineered Medicinal Products: Autologous Tissue-Engineered Products, Allogeneic Tissue-Engineered Products, Scaffold-Based Tissue Engineering, Scaffold-Free Tissue Engineering, Skin Substitutes

3) By Gene Therapy Medicinal Products: In Vivo Gene Therapy, Ex Vivo Gene Therapy, Viral Vector-Based Gene Therapy, Non-Viral Vector-Based Gene Therapy, Gene Editing Therapies

View the full advanced therapy medicinal products market report:



What Are The Regional Trends In The Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for advanced therapy medicinal products and Asia-Pacific is projected to have the most rapid growth rate in the forecast period. The comprehensive report on the advanced therapy medicinal products market covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products Contract Development And Manufacturing Organization Cdmo Global Market Report 2025



Anti Inflammatory Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025



Music Therapy Global Market Report 2025



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: ...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 7882 955267

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.