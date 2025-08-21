403
FAA Probes Boeing 737 Wing Flap Incident
(MENAFN) The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has initiated a formal inquiry following an incident involving a Boeing 737 aircraft, in which a segment of the wing flap partially separated just before landing in Texas.
The event occurred on Tuesday during Delta Air Lines Flight 1893, which was traveling from Orlando International Airport to Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
Passengers noticed that a section of the wing’s trailing edge appeared to have detached.
“We felt it was bad turbulence. The plane was shaking,” stated passenger Shanila Arif in an interview with a news agency.
“The lady in front of us opened the window and told us it is broken. I opened the window and got scared.”
Upon arrival, Delta Air Lines released a statement confirming that “it was observed that a portion of the left wing’s flap was not in place,” and noted that “the aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance.”
The flight had 62 passengers and six crew members onboard, and there were no reports of any injuries.
Delta affirmed its intention to fully assist the FAA in its ongoing investigation.
