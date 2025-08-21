Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Drone Debris Disrupts Rail Traffic in Russia’s Voronezh

2025-08-21 02:38:22
(MENAFN) Rail traffic in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast was suspended Thursday after debris from Ukrainian drones, intercepted by air defenses, damaged key parts of the region’s railway infrastructure, according to Russian Railways (RZD).

The company announced via Telegram that drone fragments fell near the Zhuravka and Raynovskaya stations on the Rossosh-Sokhranovka route, knocking out power to the overhead contact system and bringing train movement to a standstill. While no injuries were reported, operations across the affected section were temporarily halted.

Repair crews have been deployed to restore service and reduce disruptions to passenger schedules, RZD said.

Earlier in the day, Voronezh regional authorities reported that five drones were downed in the southern area of the oblast. The strike caused power outages in several rural communities and led to passenger train delays, though no casualties were confirmed.

