403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukrainian Drone Debris Disrupts Rail Traffic in Russia’s Voronezh
(MENAFN) Rail traffic in Russia’s Voronezh Oblast was suspended Thursday after debris from Ukrainian drones, intercepted by air defenses, damaged key parts of the region’s railway infrastructure, according to Russian Railways (RZD).
The company announced via Telegram that drone fragments fell near the Zhuravka and Raynovskaya stations on the Rossosh-Sokhranovka route, knocking out power to the overhead contact system and bringing train movement to a standstill. While no injuries were reported, operations across the affected section were temporarily halted.
Repair crews have been deployed to restore service and reduce disruptions to passenger schedules, RZD said.
Earlier in the day, Voronezh regional authorities reported that five drones were downed in the southern area of the oblast. The strike caused power outages in several rural communities and led to passenger train delays, though no casualties were confirmed.
The company announced via Telegram that drone fragments fell near the Zhuravka and Raynovskaya stations on the Rossosh-Sokhranovka route, knocking out power to the overhead contact system and bringing train movement to a standstill. While no injuries were reported, operations across the affected section were temporarily halted.
Repair crews have been deployed to restore service and reduce disruptions to passenger schedules, RZD said.
Earlier in the day, Voronezh regional authorities reported that five drones were downed in the southern area of the oblast. The strike caused power outages in several rural communities and led to passenger train delays, though no casualties were confirmed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment