IED Explosion Leaves Soldier Dead, Five Injured in NW Pakistan
(MENAFN) A Pakistani soldier was killed and five others sustained injuries following a deadly improvised explosive device (IED) attack on a military vehicle in the volatile northwest region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, officials confirmed Wednesday.
The explosion occurred in the Inayat Kala Bypass area of Bajaur District, according to security sources. The military convoy was reportedly traveling through the region when it was struck by the concealed explosive.
Emergency responders, including police, security personnel, and rescue teams, arrived swiftly at the scene and transported the wounded to a nearby military hospital for treatment.
Following the attack, police sealed off the area and initiated a sweeping search operation to locate those responsible.
No group or individual has come forward to claim the bombing.
The border region, which lies adjacent to Afghanistan, has experienced a surge in militant violence in recent months, with security forces and civilians frequently targeted by insurgent attacks.
