Moderate Summer Weather To Continue Through Weekend

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan is experiencing a spell of typical summer weather, with most areas enjoying pleasant and moderate temperatures. However, hot conditions will prevail in the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.Skies may feature occasional low clouds, while northwesterly winds are expected to blow at moderate speeds, sometimes becoming more active.According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, this stable weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend. Most regions will remain under average summer conditions, while the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to face hotter weather. Breezy northwesterly winds will persist, occasionally picking up in strength.Today's temperatures across various regions are expected as follows:East Amman: High 31C / Low 21CWest Amman: 29C / 19CNorthern Highlands: 27C / 16CSharah Highlands: 28C / 17CDesert Areas: 36C / 20CPlains: 32C / 20CNorthern Jordan Valley: 38C / 24CSouthern Jordan Valley: 41C / 27CDead Sea: 40C / 26CAqaba: 40C / 26C