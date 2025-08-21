403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moderate Summer Weather To Continue Through Weekend
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan is experiencing a spell of typical summer weather, with most areas enjoying pleasant and moderate temperatures. However, hot conditions will prevail in the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Skies may feature occasional low clouds, while northwesterly winds are expected to blow at moderate speeds, sometimes becoming more active.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, this stable weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend. Most regions will remain under average summer conditions, while the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to face hotter weather. Breezy northwesterly winds will persist, occasionally picking up in strength.
Today's temperatures across various regions are expected as follows:
East Amman: High 31C / Low 21C
West Amman: 29C / 19C
Northern Highlands: 27C / 16C
Sharah Highlands: 28C / 17C
Desert Areas: 36C / 20C
Plains: 32C / 20C
Northern Jordan Valley: 38C / 24C
Southern Jordan Valley: 41C / 27C
Dead Sea: 40C / 26C
Aqaba: 40C / 26C
Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan is experiencing a spell of typical summer weather, with most areas enjoying pleasant and moderate temperatures. However, hot conditions will prevail in the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Skies may feature occasional low clouds, while northwesterly winds are expected to blow at moderate speeds, sometimes becoming more active.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, this stable weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend. Most regions will remain under average summer conditions, while the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to face hotter weather. Breezy northwesterly winds will persist, occasionally picking up in strength.
Today's temperatures across various regions are expected as follows:
East Amman: High 31C / Low 21C
West Amman: 29C / 19C
Northern Highlands: 27C / 16C
Sharah Highlands: 28C / 17C
Desert Areas: 36C / 20C
Plains: 32C / 20C
Northern Jordan Valley: 38C / 24C
Southern Jordan Valley: 41C / 27C
Dead Sea: 40C / 26C
Aqaba: 40C / 26C
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment