Moderate Summer Weather To Continue Through Weekend

2025-08-21 02:10:17
Amman, Aug. 21 (Petra) -- Jordan is experiencing a spell of typical summer weather, with most areas enjoying pleasant and moderate temperatures. However, hot conditions will prevail in the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.
Skies may feature occasional low clouds, while northwesterly winds are expected to blow at moderate speeds, sometimes becoming more active.
According to the Jordan Meteorological Department, this stable weather pattern is expected to continue through the weekend. Most regions will remain under average summer conditions, while the desert regions, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will continue to face hotter weather. Breezy northwesterly winds will persist, occasionally picking up in strength.
Today's temperatures across various regions are expected as follows:
East Amman: High 31C / Low 21C
West Amman: 29C / 19C
Northern Highlands: 27C / 16C
Sharah Highlands: 28C / 17C
Desert Areas: 36C / 20C
Plains: 32C / 20C
Northern Jordan Valley: 38C / 24C
Southern Jordan Valley: 41C / 27C
Dead Sea: 40C / 26C
Aqaba: 40C / 26C

