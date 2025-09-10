MENAFN - The Conversation) Affiliate Researcher, The Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University Profile Articles Activity

Dr. Ran Porat is an affiliate Research Associate at the Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation (ACJC). He teaches and lectures about Middle Eastern history, conflict studies and Israel studies at Monash University and across Australia.

A published analyst of Middle Eastern policy, his articles on Iran and its nuclear program, the conflict in the Middle East, as well as the Israeli diaspora in Australia, were featured, for example, on ABC, The Australian, The Lens (and The Conversation) etc, and he was interviewed about these topics on Radio and TV - AFP, SBS, Sky news and more.

He is a Research Fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at the Reichman University, Herzliya, Israel, and a Research Associate at the The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).

Holds a BA in Middle Eastern Studies, MA in US Studies. Ran's Ph. D. thesis at Monash University was titled Ausraelis - the Diasporic identity of Israelis in Australia". Co founder of the Association of Israelis in Australia.



2013–present Adjunct associate, Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University 2011–present Course coordinator, Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University



2013 Monash University, Doctor of Philosophy

2001 Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Master of Arts 1994 Haifa University, Bachelor of Arts - Middle Eastern History



2015 “The Ausraeli Approach: the Diasporic identity of Israelis in Australia” in Lawrence, Dashiel and Burla Shahar (eds.) Australia and Israel: A Diasporic, Cultural and Political Relationship, Sussex academic press 2014 Book review: Political Imagination in the Diaspora: The Construction of a Pro-Israeli Narrative (2013), Australian Journal of Jewish Studies



Australian Association of Jewish Studies

Israeli Sociological Society

Association for Israel Studies Association of Israelis in Australia (AIA)

ExperienceEducationPublicationsProfessional MembershipsHonours

Leon Liberman Chair in Modern Israel Studies Scholarship