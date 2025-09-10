Ran Porat
Dr. Ran Porat is an affiliate Research Associate at the Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation (ACJC). He teaches and lectures about Middle Eastern history, conflict studies and Israel studies at Monash University and across Australia.
A published analyst of Middle Eastern policy, his articles on Iran and its nuclear program, the conflict in the Middle East, as well as the Israeli diaspora in Australia, were featured, for example, on ABC, The Australian, The Lens (and The Conversation) etc, and he was interviewed about these topics on Radio and TV - AFP, SBS, Sky news and more.
He is a Research Fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism at the Reichman University, Herzliya, Israel, and a Research Associate at the The Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council (AIJAC).
Holds a BA in Middle Eastern Studies, MA in US Studies. Ran's Ph. D. thesis at Monash University was titled Ausraelis - the Diasporic identity of Israelis in Australia". Co founder of the Association of Israelis in Australia.
2013–present
Adjunct associate, Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University
2011–present
Course coordinator, Australian Centre for Jewish Civilisation, Monash University
2013
Monash University, Doctor of Philosophy
2001
Hebrew University, Jerusalem, Master of Arts
1994
Haifa University, Bachelor of Arts - Middle Eastern History
2015
“The Ausraeli Approach: the Diasporic identity of Israelis in Australia” in Lawrence, Dashiel and Burla Shahar (eds.) Australia and Israel: A Diasporic, Cultural and Political Relationship, Sussex academic press
2014
Book review: Political Imagination in the Diaspora: The Construction of a Pro-Israeli Narrative (2013), Australian Journal of Jewish Studies
Australian Association of Jewish Studies
Israeli Sociological Society
Association for Israel Studies
Association of Israelis in Australia (AIA)
Leon Liberman Chair in Modern Israel Studies Scholarship
