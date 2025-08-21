Elite Marine Force To Protect Chennai's Turtle Beaches, Fragile Habitats
Equipped with boats, surveillance gear, and joint action squads, the elite unit will crack down on poachers, polluters, and illegal trawlers operating within five nautical miles of the shoreline.
The initiative comes at a time when marine ecosystems face rising threats from uncontrolled fishing, pollution, and habitat destruction.
According to State Forest Secretary Supriya Sahu, the force will strengthen real-time responses to incidents involving stranded, injured, or dead marine animals. It will also intensify patrolling during the olive ridley turtle nesting and hatching season, which runs from November to April.
“This initiative rests on strong inter-departmental coordination, bringing together the coastal security group, Indian Coast Guard, fisheries department, and fishermen associations to ensure effective enforcement,” Sahu said.
The model integrates marine protection with community participation, she added.
The state government has sanctioned Rs 96 lakh for the force's first year of operations. Of this, Rs 20 lakh will be used to purchase deep-sea boats, while Rs 19.80 lakh is allocated for salaries of marine watchers and boat drivers. Another Rs 16.20 lakh has been set aside for modern marine machinery and surveillance equipment, and Rs 36 lakh will cover fuel expenses -- highlighting the intensive patrolling planned along the coast.
The force will operate through two dedicated teams, each consisting of marine watchers and drivers, with about a dozen personnel per boat.
The forest department's existing vessel will be modernised, while a new boat will soon be inducted to strengthen operations.
Officials expect the enhanced patrolling to significantly reduce turtle mortalities, deter poaching, and curb destructive trawling practices.
The unit will also serve as a deterrent against other harmful activities threatening fragile coastal ecosystems. Additionally, systematic data collection by the teams will support research and long-term conservation planning.
Once fully deployed, the specialised marine force is expected to bring tangible improvements in marine protection along the Chennai coastline, creating a stronger shield for vulnerable habitats and the endangered olive ridley turtles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment