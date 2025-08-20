Apierion And Triangle Digital Launch Global Blockchain Initiative For Health Data Monetization And Carbon Offset Markets

Blockchain Innovation Transforming Sustainability in Agriculture and Education

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Apierion (formerly MAPay , LLC), the global healthcare fintech company putting patients in control of their healthcare payments and compliant data exchange on the Avalanche blockchain, today announced a partnership with Triangle Digital , a New York City-based leader in carbon technology and ESG finance. The collaboration leverages Apierion's proprietary Digital Medical Twin (DMT) platform to simultaneously improve health outcomes and generate measurable, tradable carbon offset credits from sources such as US cattle ranches or student health metrics and clean air initiatives in schools in India.

"Apierion's Digital Medical Twin technology captures and authenticates real-time data on things like cattle health and environmental practices such as regenerative grazing and improved soil management. This partnership bridges health, sustainability, and economic value in unprecedented ways," said Michael 'Dersh' Dershem, CEO of Apierion. "From cattle ranches to rural classrooms in India, our Digital Medical Twin isn't just enhancing health, it's rewarding sustainable practices with transparent, blockchain-verified financial incentives."

Triangle Digital's advanced web3 infrastructure quantifies and tokenizes the resulting carbon offsets as regulated financial instruments overseen by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA), enabling these assets to be held by a Qualified Custodian, added to the balance sheet as prepaid inventory and traded globally.

"Triangle Digital's standardized assets deliver trust, quantification, and verification beyond traditional industry boundaries," noted Darren Wolfberg, CEO of Triangle Digital. "Our combined approach proves human and animal health outcomes are integral to planetary resilience, effectively transforming carbon opportunities into tangible community benefits, all of the medical data attributes securely validated by Avalanche blockchain and monetized by Triangle."

"With Apierion's DMT, ranchers can achieve enhanced animal health, environmental impact improvements, and now, measurable financial returns. This is a new standard for sustainable ranch management," shared Dr. JD Folsom, an Idaho-based cattle veterinarian and rancher.

Mr. Baba, director of a rural school network in India, echoed this optimism: "Blockchain-backed health monitoring transforms our students' well-being and unlocks carbon finance revenue that directly funds local wellness initiatives."

Apierion and Triangle Digital blockchain-powered health and ESG finance solutions further demonstrate Bermuda as a hub for innovative digital transformation and global sustainability.

About Apierion:

Apierion (formerly MAPay ) is a global healthcare fintech company deploying distributed ledger technology to power smart contracts and transact secure medical solutions. The company has developed a hybrid architecture of centralized and decentralized protocols for multi-party medical payments and HIPAA-compliant data exchange. Apierion collaborates with hospital networks, practice management systems, pharmaceutical companies, insurance payers, pharmacies, and government entities. Committed to empowering patients and healthcare providers, Apierion leverages blockchain technology to improve incentives, reduce costs, enhance transparency and secure data exchange. Apierion believes in permissible sourced system collaboration and solution sets that are economically and socially impactful.

About Triangle Digital:

Triangle Digital has built a big data web3 finance platform that specializes in carbon metering, verification, and tokenization technologies, enabling Carbon investment, regulatory compliance, and decentralized environmental finance solutions. By creating carbon credits as regulated financial instruments, these assets can be added to the balance sheet, used for collateral, for lending and structured products. Triangle is committed to improving trust and quality across global markets and products with respect to sustainability.

About Avalanche

Avalanche is an ultra-fast, low-latency blockchain platform designed for builders who need high performance at scale. The network's architecture allows for the creation of sovereign, efficient and fully interoperable public and private layer 1 (L1) blockchains which leverage the Avalanche Consensus Mechanism to achieve high throughput and near-instant transaction finality. The ease and speed of launching an L1, and the breadth of architectural customization choices, make Avalanche the perfect environment for a composable multi-chain future. Supported by a global community of developers and validators, Avalanche offers a fast, low-cost environment for building decentralized applications (dApps). With its combination of speed, flexibility, and scalability, Avalanche is the platform of choice for innovators pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology.

SOURCE Apierion

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED