UAE: Students Get Record-Breaking GCSE Results, Outshine England National Average

Schools across the UAE began receiving their GCSE results on Wednesday, with this year's cohort achieving strong performances.

Gems Education's British curriculum schools are today celebrating another year of GCSE success, with over 4,000 students from 23 schools across the UAE and Qatar sitting 28,227 examinations - the highest number in school group's history.

Students have outshone the England national average at every major grade benchmark.

7,347 entries were awarded top-level grades of 9-8 or A* this year, accounting for 26 per cent of all entries across the GEMS network.

Meanwhile, 45 per cent achieved 9-7 (A*-A), 65 per cent attained 9-6 (A*-B), and 87 per cent secured 9-4 (A*-C), improving by four, five, and four percentage points respectively compared to 2024 results.

Lisa Crausby OBE, Group Chief Education Officer, Gems Education, said,“We are immensely proud of our students and their remarkable achievements in their GCSEs. These outcomes are a testament not only to their hard work and dedication, but also to the unwavering support of our talented teachers and committed school communities.

“At Gems, we believe in nurturing every learner to reach their full potential, and these results show just how far our young people can go when high expectations are combined with genuine care and personalised support from their school and family.”

At Jumeirah College, which has a track record of academic excellence stretching back decades, a Gems-topping 44 per cent of the school's 180-strong cohort's entries were graded 9-8 (A*), with a near perfect 99 per cent scoring 9-4 (A*-C).”

Commenting on his students' performance, Nick Brain, Principal/CEO, Jumeirah College, said, “What makes me most proud is not just the outstanding grades, but the character, determination, and ambition that lie behind them. We believe education should inspire young people to aim high, embrace challenges and grow into well-rounded individuals ready to shape the future. Today's results are a powerful reflection of that vision.”

Similarly, at GEMS Wellington International School, a remarkable 42 per cent of the school's close to 2,000 entries achieved grades of 9-8 (A*), with 96 per cent securing 9-4 (A*-C).

“I am incredibly proud of our students' exceptional GCSE results this year,” said Andrew Jenkins, Principal/CEO, Gems Wellington International School . “Every success story is a testament to a culture of excellence and ambition. These achievements are a celebration of our students' hard work and the exceptional teaching that has made it possible.”

Notably, the UAE-based school group highlighted since 2013, the average percentage of GCSE entries graded 9-7 (A*-A) across Gems schools has outpaced the national average in England by double-digit margins. And the trend holds at the 9-4 (A*-C) level, where Gems schools have also outperformed their counterparts in England for 12 consecutive years.