Technomic's 2025 College & University Multi Client Study Takes In-Depth Look At Segment's Shifting Foodservice Landscape

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Report taps into challenges faced by the segment, from decreasing enrollment to movement away from on-campus dining

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Technomic's recent College & University Multi Client Study uncovers challenges and trends within this evolving space, providing a deep dive into both consumer behaviors and how operators are addressing students' needs. In addition to exploring how inflation, supply chain issues and labor shortages are reshaping C&U foodservice operations and menus, the report also taps into the ways in which on-campus dining is adapting to better compete with off-campus alternatives."With C&U enrollment growth expected to flatten toward the end of the decade, more students living off campus and fewer participating in meal plans, campuses are hesitant to invest in full, on-campus dining operations,” said Kathryn Fenner, senior principal at Technomic. "As a result, C&U foodservice operators will be looking to invest in off-premise-focused service formats, such as grab-and-go areas and micromarkets to better deliver on the convenience and value demanded by students living off campus."Additional key findings from the report:- With only 15% of students living off campus using campus foodservice daily, off-premise foodservice opportunities remain crucial- Sixty percent (60%) of food and beverages are purchased off campus, with 36% purchased from retail, grocery or c-store locations, up from 30% in 2023- Top three foodservice formats operators plan to offer in the next two to three years are micromarkets, food trucks and student food pantries, all of which cater to off-premise and on-the-go dining occasions- Thirty-six percent (36%) of students do not use their meal plan, down from 41% in 2023, with convenience, time-savings and value being the top drivers of meal plan participationThe comprehensive study helps those within the college and university foodservice space capitalize on emerging opportunities by providing actionable market insights based on extensive industry research and expertise. Research taps into insights from two- and four-year institutions, both public and private, as well as independent and managed foodservice operations. Operators, manufacturers and distributors can use this research to identify growth opportunities, develop targeted product solutions and optimize operational strategies within this ever-changing segment.Read more about Technomic's 2025 College & University Multi Client Study and all it has to offer here .Press inquiries: ...Subscribe to stay up to date with Technomic's latest press-relevant insights.About TechnomicTechnomic Inc., an Informa company, was founded as a management consulting firm in 1966. Since then, Technomic's services have grown to encompass cloud-based B2B research tools, consumer and menu trend tracking and other leading strategic research and analytic capabilities, to prioritize and size business opportunities. Our clients include food manufacturers and distributors, restaurants, retailers and multiple other business verticals aligned with the food industry that are looking to make informed decisions to support their business growth. Visit Technomic at

Clare Toledo

Informa Connect

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.