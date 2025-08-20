Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Mali's Supreme Court Detains Ex-PM Over Corruption Allegations

Mali's Supreme Court Detains Ex-PM Over Corruption Allegations


2025-08-20 09:54:23
(MENAFN) Former Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga, detained since August 12, has officially been placed in custody on allegations of public fund misuse, his lawyer confirmed Tuesday following a hearing at the country’s Supreme Court.

The accusations relate to Maiga’s tenure from 2021 to 2024, during which he served as both prime minister and head of the Universal Access Fund Management Agency. Authorities allege misappropriation of public assets—an allegation Maiga firmly rejects, according to his lawyer, Cheick Oumar Konare.

Cheick Oumar Konare, Maiga’s attorney, stated that his client rejected the charges and "remained calm," noting that the former leader viewed imprisonment as a risk every politician must be prepared to confront.

The court’s action follows an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities tied to Maiga’s administration. According to judicial officials, the move represents “an important step in a complex case.” Several of Maiga’s former aides were also arrested earlier in August, following a damning audit report by the Office of the Auditor General.

Maiga rose to national prominence as a leader of the Movement of June 5-Rally of Patriotic Forces, which led mass demonstrations against ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in 2020. Appointed as prime minister in 2021 under the transitional government led by President Assimi Goita, Maiga was dismissed in late 2024 amid growing tensions with the military-led administration.

In recent weeks, Maiga has become an outspoken critic of the junta.

MENAFN20082025000045017169ID1109953544

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search