403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Mali's Supreme Court Detains Ex-PM Over Corruption Allegations
(MENAFN) Former Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga, detained since August 12, has officially been placed in custody on allegations of public fund misuse, his lawyer confirmed Tuesday following a hearing at the country’s Supreme Court.
The accusations relate to Maiga’s tenure from 2021 to 2024, during which he served as both prime minister and head of the Universal Access Fund Management Agency. Authorities allege misappropriation of public assets—an allegation Maiga firmly rejects, according to his lawyer, Cheick Oumar Konare.
Cheick Oumar Konare, Maiga’s attorney, stated that his client rejected the charges and "remained calm," noting that the former leader viewed imprisonment as a risk every politician must be prepared to confront.
The court’s action follows an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities tied to Maiga’s administration. According to judicial officials, the move represents “an important step in a complex case.” Several of Maiga’s former aides were also arrested earlier in August, following a damning audit report by the Office of the Auditor General.
Maiga rose to national prominence as a leader of the Movement of June 5-Rally of Patriotic Forces, which led mass demonstrations against ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in 2020. Appointed as prime minister in 2021 under the transitional government led by President Assimi Goita, Maiga was dismissed in late 2024 amid growing tensions with the military-led administration.
In recent weeks, Maiga has become an outspoken critic of the junta.
The accusations relate to Maiga’s tenure from 2021 to 2024, during which he served as both prime minister and head of the Universal Access Fund Management Agency. Authorities allege misappropriation of public assets—an allegation Maiga firmly rejects, according to his lawyer, Cheick Oumar Konare.
Cheick Oumar Konare, Maiga’s attorney, stated that his client rejected the charges and "remained calm," noting that the former leader viewed imprisonment as a risk every politician must be prepared to confront.
The court’s action follows an ongoing probe into alleged financial irregularities tied to Maiga’s administration. According to judicial officials, the move represents “an important step in a complex case.” Several of Maiga’s former aides were also arrested earlier in August, following a damning audit report by the Office of the Auditor General.
Maiga rose to national prominence as a leader of the Movement of June 5-Rally of Patriotic Forces, which led mass demonstrations against ex-President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in 2020. Appointed as prime minister in 2021 under the transitional government led by President Assimi Goita, Maiga was dismissed in late 2024 amid growing tensions with the military-led administration.
In recent weeks, Maiga has become an outspoken critic of the junta.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment