Palo Alto's Earnings, Newsmax's Lawsuit Settlement, Terawulf's Google Partnership Draw The Most Chatter On Stocktwits: Here's More
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index closed 0.03% higher at 21,629 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Newsmax, and Terawulf saw the highest retail chatter on Stocktwits among tech companies in the last 24 hours. Here's a detailed analysis of how retail responded to the three stocks in the news:
1. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): The cybersecurity vendor saw retail chatter surge 3,846% in 24 hours after reporting better-than-expected fourth quarter (Q4) earnings and guidance.
Retail sentiment around the stock jumped to 'extremely bullish' (85/100) from 'neutral' territory the previous day. Message volume improved to 'extremely high' (89/100) from 'normal' levels in the last 24 hours.PANW's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Palo Alto Networks stock traded over 6% higher in Tuesday's premarket.
2. Newsmax Inc. (NMAX): The digital media company saw its retail chatter rise 1,914% in 24 hours, after the company reached a settlement agreement with Dominion Voting Systems, bringing to an end a defamation lawsuit that Dominion filed in Delaware Superior Court in 2021.
Retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' (91/100) territory while message volume jumped to 'extremely high' (89/100) from 'low' levels in the last 24 hours.NMAX's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Newsmax stock inched 0.2% higher in Tuesday's premarket.
3. Terawulf Inc.(WULF): The data center operator saw retail chatter increase 1,505% in 24 hours after Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL) (GOOG) Google deepened its involvement in the company's Lake Mariner data center project by providing an additional $1.4 billion in financial backing.
Retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' (88/100) territory amid 'extremely high' (95/100) message volume levels in the last 24 hours.WULF's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 07:00 a.m. ET on Aug. 19, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits
Terawulf stock traded over 2% lower in Tuesday's premarket.
