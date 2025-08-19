Dow Futures Edge Lower As Investors Digest Retail Earnings: INTC, HD, PANW, XPEV Among Stocks To Watch

U.S. stocks appear set for a negative opening on Tuesday as investors turn their focus to retail earnings, which offer a peek into the health of the economy.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) reported its second-quarter (Q2) results before the bell on Tuesday, while Target Corp. (TGT) and Walmart Inc. (WMT) are scheduled to announce their results on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

While Dow Jones futures edged lower by 0.04% at the time of writing, the S & P 500 futures fell 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100's futures fell 0.15%. Futures of the Russell 2000 index were down 0.21%.

Meanwhile, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was down 0.09% at the time of writing, while Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) declined 0.14% on Tuesday morning. Retail sentiment around the S & P 500 ETF on Stocktwits was in the 'bearish' territory.

Asian markets ended Tuesday's trading session on a negative note, with the KOSPI declining the most at 0.82%, followed by the TWSE Capitalization Weighted Stock index at 0.53%, and the Hang Seng at 0.32%.

The Nikkei 225 closed 0.27% in the red, while the Shanghai Composite edged 0.02% lower.

Stocks To Watch



Intel Corp. (INTC): Intel shares gained more than 5% after SoftBank Group invested $2 billion in the chipmaker, amid reports that the Trump administration could pick up a 10% stake.

The Home Depot Inc. (HD): Home Depot shares declined 2% in Tuesday's pre-market session after the retailer's Q2 earnings fell short of expectations. It reported earnings per share (EPS) of $4.68, while Wall Street expected an EPS of $4.72, according to Stocktwits data.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW): Palo Alto shares surged over 6% pre-market after the company's fourth-quarter (Q4) results beat Wall Street expectations. Palo Alto reported EPS of $0.95 during Q4, ahead of $0.89 expected by Wall Street, according to Stocktwits data.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV): XPeng's American Depository Receipts (ADR) surged over 4% pre-market after the company's Q2 deliveries surged 242% year-on-year to 103,181 units. Medtronic Inc. (MDT), Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL), and Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) are among the companies scheduled to report their latest quarterly earnings on Tuesday.

