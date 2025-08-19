From Pandemic Pivot To AI Era: What's Next For Online Teaching In K12 Education

Online Teaching in K–12: Models, Methods, and Best Practices for Teachers and Administrators, Second Edition

Navigating the New Era of K–12 Online Education: Second Edition of Online Teaching in K–12 Tackles Post-Pandemic and AI-Driven Classrooms

- Leigh Edward Zeitz, Ph.D.

MEDFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Information Today, Inc. (ITI) announced the publication of Online Teaching in K–12: Models, Methods, and Best Practices for Teachers and Administrators, Second Edition, edited by Sarah Bryans-Bongey and Kevin J. Graziano.

Education has changed forever. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic's rapid pivot to online learning and the meteoric rise of generative AI in classrooms, K–12 educators face a dramatically different teaching landscape. The newly released Online Teaching in K–12: Models, Methods, and Best Practices for Teachers and Administrators, Second Edition, delivers the comprehensive, up-to-date guidance needed to meet this moment.

Building on the success of the first edition, this fully revised volume brings together twenty-nine leading experts and practitioners to share frameworks, models, tools, and field-tested strategies for online and blended learning success. Designed for teachers, administrators, program managers, policy makers, and faculty in teacher preparation programs, it is both a practical handbook and a forward-looking roadmap for effective digital instruction.

Key updates in this edition include:

Post-pandemic strategies for sustainable and effective online and hybrid learning

Integration of generative AI tools to enhance teaching, engagement, and assessment

Actionable frameworks and case studies from experienced educators in the field

“This timely book offers practical strategies for designing and delivering high-quality K–12 online instruction. Covering inclusive frameworks, assistive technologies, AI, and mobile tools, it addresses both the social and pedagogical dimensions of digital teaching,” said Leigh Edward Zeitz, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Learning Technologies, University of Northern Iowa.“I would use this as a textbook in courses on online teaching methods and recommend it for professional development.”

Whether you are a pre-service teacher building foundational skills or a veteran educator rethinking your approach, Online Teaching in K–12, Second Edition provides the insights you need to design engaging courses, leverage technology effectively, and lead a successful online program.

About the Editors

Sarah Bryans-Bongey, Ed.D., is an educator, researcher, and instructional designer with experience in K–12 and higher education. She earned her doctorate in teaching and learning from the University of Minnesota and has held tenured faculty positions in the education departments of Nevada State University and the University of Northern Iowa. A recipient of Nevada State University's 2016 Teaching Excellence Award, she currently designs courses and teaches at multiple universities. Her research focuses on online learning, Universal Design for Learning (UDL), and technology integration.

Kevin J. Graziano, Ed.D., is a professor of education at Nevada State University (NSU). He received his doctorate in international and multicultural education with a minor in educational technology from the University of San Francisco. His teaching and research interests include teacher education, educational technology, and teaching English as a second language. He has been teaching online since 2003.

Online Teaching in K–12: Models, Methods, and Best Practices for Teachers and Administrators, Second Edition (415 pp/paperback/$39.50/ISBN 978-1-57387-615-5) is published by Information Today, Inc. (ITI) and is available wherever quality books and ebooks are sold. For a review copy, contact Rob Colding, (609) 654-6266, ext. 330, ....

