Visionwave Files USPTO Response Within Six Days Of Office Action Announce Evolved Intelligencetm Trademark Application For Real-Time Edge Autonomy

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV ) ("VisionWave" or the "Company"), a defense technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing and autonomous threat-response systems, today announced two intellectual property updates that seek to strengthen its technology and intellectual property strategy. VisionWave has accelerated prosecution of a continuation patent related to its Radio Wave Finder technology. Further, VisionWave is introducing Evolved IntelligenceTM (EI) , VisionWave's real-time, embedded AI engine designed for defense-grade autonomy at the edge.

USPTO update - Radio Wave Finder continuation

On August 12, 2025, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") issued a first Office Action on the Company's continuation application. The Office Action raised a procedural double-patenting matter that can be addressed via a Terminal Disclaimer; no other substantive issues were identified. VisionWave filed its formal response - including a Terminal Disclaimer - on August 18, 2025, to help expedite examination. The Company filed its response six days after the Office Action, demonstrating timely attention to IP matters. Patent issuance is not guaranteed until granted by the USPTO. The continuation describes a multi-planar radio-wave detection and imaging system with an AI analysis component for use across air, water, ground, and space domains.

Technology Momentum - Evolved IntelligenceTM (EI)

EI is VisionWave's real-time, embedded AI engine engineered for split-second, on-device decision-making in contested or bandwidth-limited environments. Its modular architecture combines multi-modal sensor fusion with a deterministic, edge-optimized runtime to deliver low-latency perception, prediction, and control across drones, unmanned ground vehicles, guided munitions, sensors and humanoid robotics. EI is intended to serve as a common autonomy layer across sensors and platforms. Separately, VisionWave has filed a U.S. trademark application for EVOLVED INTELLIGENCETM (Serial No. 99317884); registration is not guaranteed and remains subject to standard USPTO examination.

Management commentary

Noam Kenig, Chief Executive Officer, VisionWave said "EI is designed to combine logic- and data-driven models with an added reasoning layer, with the goal of enabling more context-aware decision support in real time." Mr. Kenig continued "our RF-to-image sensing approach is being developed to improve range and reduce clutter in contested environments."

"EI is built for deterministic, low-latency decisions at the edge. Our patent-pending multi-planar RF-to-image sensing architecture synchronizes phased arrays with on-device inference to reconstruct high-fidelity target signatures from sparse emissions - cutting clutter and boosting range and precision. Coupled with EI's fusion layer, it is being developed with the goal of improving range and precision in contested EW environments" added, Dr. Danny Rittman, Chief Technology Officer, VisionWave

Recent U.S. government initiatives and semiconductor programs underscore broader demand trends for edge-based autonomy. While VisionWave's technologies may be applicable in these areas, the Company has not entered into agreements under such programs. VisionWave's recent IP filings reflect an ongoing strategy to strengthen protection of its inventions and related brand assets.

Below is a summary of VisionWave EI offering:



Deterministic edge autonomy: bounded-latency inference and control for mission-critical timing.

Multi-modal fusion: radar/RF/EO/IR/system-health unified into a coherent operating picture.

Patent-pending RF-to-image sensing: multi-planar architecture designed to reduce clutter and enhance range/precision.

Scalable runtime: modular, hardware-agnostic deployment across air, land, sea, and stationary sensors.

IP + TM protection: expanding patent estate plus the EVOLVED INTELLIGENCETM trademark to protect the technology and brand assets. Program-ready posture: designed for comms-denied/GPS-denied operations and export-control-aware integrations.

Trademark Notice

EVOLVED INTELLIGENCETM is a trademark of VisionWave Holdings, Inc. U.S. trademark registration is pending and not guaranteed.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) is a U.S.-based defense technology company advancing next-generation battlefield capabilities through AI-powered sensing platforms and autonomous defense systems. Leveraging proprietary super-resolution radar, multispectral, and radio-frequency imaging technologies, VisionWave provides real-time threat detection and decision-support capabilities across air, land, and sea domains. The Company is incorporated in Wilmington, Delaware, with its operational headquarters in West Hollywood, California, and maintains advanced research and development operations in Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements also include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projections, estimates and forecasts of revenue and other financial and performance metrics, projections of market opportunity and expectations, the estimated implied enterprise value of the Combined Company, VisionWave Holdings' ability to scale and grow its business, the advantages and expected growth of the Combined Company, the Combined Company's ability to source and retain talent, and the cash position of the Combined Company following closing of the Business Combination, as applicable. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of VisionWave Technologies' management and are not predictions of actual performance.

These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Although each of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings believes that it has a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, each of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings cautions you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known and projections of the future, which are inherently uncertain. In addition, there are risks and uncertainties described in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus mailed to BNIX stockholders, and filed by the Combined Company with the SEC and other documents filed by the Combined Company or BNIX from time to time with the SEC. These filings may identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, costs related to the Business Combination, the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and operations as a result of the announcement and consummation of the Business Combination, the outcome of any potential litigation, government or regulatory proceedings, and other risks and uncertainties, including those to be included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the definitive proxy statement/prospectus mailed to BNIX stockholders, and those included under the heading "Risk Factors" in the annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, of BNIX and in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the SEC. There may be additional risks that BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings presently do not know or that the parties currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, nothing in this press release should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent the views of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events and developments may cause those views to change. However, while BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings may update these forward-looking statements in the future, there is no current intention to do so, except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the views of BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, BNIX, VisionWave Technologies and VisionWave Holdings do not undertake any duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For more information, visit :

Investor Contact : [email protected]

Logo -

SOURCE VisionWave Holdings, Inc

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED