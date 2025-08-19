Inspira Secures $27 Million Government Binding Purchase Order For ART100 Systems With Full Payment In 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InspiraTM Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) (“,” or the“”), a pioneer in innovative life-support and diagnostic technologies, today announced that a national ministry of health in Africa (the“Ministry of Health”) has placed a $27 million binding purchase order for Inspira's FDA-cleared ART100 systems. The purchase order, secured through Inspira's exclusive distribution partner, dedicated solely to the commercialization of Inspira's products, initiates an immediate nationwide deployment program.

The purchase order provides for full contractual payment scheduled for completion during 2025. This structure underscores the Ministry's commitment and will accelerate revenue for Inspira. Shipments will be scheduled in coordination with the Ministry of Health, with installation, training, and onboarding to follow.

"This $27 million government purchase order is a strategic breakthrough that is a validation of our commercial model," said Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO of Inspira Technologies. "We are now executing our commercial strategy with full force across multiple fronts. This is the second significant order we have secured in a short period of time, bringing our total secured binding purchase orders for 2025 to $49.5 million. This order continues the momentum we promised our shareholders, with additional orders expected to follow.”

The Ministry of Health mentioned selected the ART100 based on its proven performance in Tier-1 hospitals in the U.S. and its ability to reinforce national emergency and critical care infrastructure. Deliveries are expected to continue throughout 2025 under a nationwide roll-out schedule.

About Inspira Technologies

Inspira Technologies is a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in advanced respiratory support and real-time blood monitoring solutions. The Company's U.S. Food and Drug Administration -cleared INSPIRATM ART100 system is approved for cardiopulmonary bypass in the U.S. and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) procedures outside the U.S and serves as a foundation for the development of the INSPIRA ART500, a next-generation system designed to deliver oxygenation while patients remain awake and spontaneously breathing. Inspira Technologies is also advancing HYLATM, a proprietary blood sensor platform offering continuous, non-invasive monitoring. With multiple cleared products, a growing IP portfolio, and strategic streamlining of its operations, Inspira Technologies is increasingly positioned as an attractive platform within the life-support and MedTech landscape. The Company's recent internal shifts may reflect broader alignment with long-term industry trends, including consolidation, cross-sector collaboration, and potential strategic partnerships. For more information, visit:

