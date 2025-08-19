OBC Benefits Available To Beneficiary Even After Migrating Out Of State Of Origin: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) An Other Backward Class (OBC) person on migration from the State/UT of his origin to another State/UT where his caste is not in the OBC list is entitled to the concessions/benefits admissible to the OBCs from the State of his origin and the Union government, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar said on Tuesday.

In reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Minister said the prescribed authority of a State/U.T. Administration issues the OBC Certificate to a person who has migrated from another State on the production of a genuine certificate issued to his father.

The only exception is in the cases where the prescribed authority feels that a detailed inquiry is necessary through the State of origin before the issue of the Certificate, he said.

In response to another question, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment B.L. Verma said that a total of 18 'Garima Grehs' have been set up in the country where 429 transgender persons are being provided shelter with amenities like food, medical care, yoga, meditation and recreational facilities.

He said Garima Grehs, supported by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment (DoSJE), are operational in 15 states, and approval for setting up three new Grehs has been sanctioned during the current financial year 2025-26.

Proposals for setting up Garima Grehs received from Non-Governmental organisations/Civil Society Organisations have been forwarded to 14 States/UTs, whose recommendations are awaited.

He said the residents of Garima Greh are not only provided with a safe residential area with all necessary facilities, but are also provided with life skill training, so that when they leave the shelter, they can be mainstreamed with a respectable mode of livelihood.

Garima Grehs also safeguard the rights of transgender persons and protects them from atrocities, said the MoS.

So far, Rs 8.25 crore have been released and utilised by the Garima Grehs under the Support for Marginalised Individuals for Livelihood and Enterprise (SMILE) Scheme, he said.

Each Garima Greh has a Counsellor to provide mental health support and counselling to the beneficiaries, he said.