D'iyanu Partners With Centric PLM To Streamline Communication And Scale Operations

MENAFN - PR Newswire) D'IYANU, founded in 2014 by Addie Ajayi, is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The fashion company specializes in creating clothing for men, women and children with a focus on bold, African-inspired prints. D'IYANU's mission is to make culturally rich clothing accessible to a global audience, offering designs that pay homage to African heritage while incorporating modern fashion trends. The brand's products are sold through its e-commerce platform with plans for further expansion into retail channels.

D'IYANU sought Centric PLM after facing operational inefficiencies with their existing process. The design team struggled with manual updates, data inconsistencies and a lack of centralized information which was particularly challenging as the brand expanded. "We were tired of spending time fixing errors, dealing with glitches and managing data in a way that was not scalable for our growth," said Yolanda, Head Designer at D'IYANU. "We needed a more efficient, user-friendly system that could handle everything in one place."

After evaluating several PLM systems, D'IYANU chose Centric PLM for its comprehensive features and exceptional customer service. "Centric PLM made a strong impression from the start. Their customer service and communication were exceptional, unlike other PLM solutions vendors that we considered," Yolanda added. "Other systems lacked that personal touch and their support was inconsistent. Centric PLM stood out." The platform's ability to centralize information, automate processes and integrate seamlessly with D'IYANU's existing systems made it the ideal choice to streamline workflows and improve cross-team collaboration.

With Centric PLM, D'IYANU expects significant improvements across multiple areas. The brand will benefit from streamlined tech pack management, improved tracking of production milestones and better materials management. "The ability to track everything in one place and have better clarity around our design and production calendars is a game changer for us," said Addie Ajayi, Founder & CEO of D'IYANU. "We're excited about the improvements Centric PLM will bring as we continue to grow and innovate in the fashion industry."

Looking ahead, D'IYANU is confident Centric PLM fits with its long-term growth strategy. "We're aiming to have 12 months for design and development for each collection," said Yolanda. "Centric PLM is a foundational tool that will improve our long-term growth and innovation." The brand is also excited about how Centric PLM will improve collaboration with vendors and reduce the back-and-forth communication that previously slowed production.

"D'IYANU's journey reflects the increasing demand for scalable solutions to reinforce innovation, efficiency and growth in the fashion industry," said Fabrice Canonge, President at Centric Software. "We're thrilled to partner with them and look forward to their ongoing success."

