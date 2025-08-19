403
Germany Voices Openness to Peacekeeping Role in Ukraine
(MENAFN) German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has indicated a willingness for Berlin to consider involvement in a potential peacekeeping operation in Ukraine.
This openness followed significant discussions at the White House, where Merz met with US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and other European leaders.
According to Merz, the dialogue occurred in a "very positive" atmosphere.
During his comments to journalists in Washington, DC on Monday evening, Merz emphasized the importance of continued unity among allied nations.
“I cannot yet tell you with certainty what will happen in the coming days and weeks. The important thing is that we truly stand together and remain united,” he remarked.
He also noted that European leaders and nations within the "Coalition of the Willing" would resume talks the following day.
In response to inquiries regarding Germany’s possible participation in long-term security assurances for Ukraine—as part of a future peace accord with Russia—and the potential deployment of peacekeeping forces, Merz remained guarded.
However, he did not exclude the possibility.
Merz acknowledged that the question of involvement in security arrangements would need to be thoroughly discussed with European allies and the US leadership.
“The question of who will participate in the security guarantees and to what extent is something we must of course discuss between our European partners and with the US administration,” he stated.
He stressed, "It is absolutely clear that the whole of Europe should participate. After all, it is not just about the territory of Ukraine; it is about Europe's political order.”
Highlighting Germany's "great responsibility" in the situation, Merz made it clear that Berlin’s participation would depend on broader deliberations with other European states as well as alignment with the views of his coalition government partners.
