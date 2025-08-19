TRWD Enters LOI With Peppermint Hippo(TM) To Create A Publicly Traded Gentleman's Club Division

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 19, 2025) - Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD), a SEC fully reporting public holding company, today announced that it has entered into a Letter of Intent ("LOI") with Peppermint HippoTM to establish a dedicated division focused on the acquisition and development of premier nightlife and hospitality venues across the United States.

The first acquisition under this division is planned for Toledo, Ohio, marking the launch of a multi-stage growth strategy designed to expand the Peppermint HippoTM brand nationwide.

Under the LOI, Tradewinds Universal and Peppermint Hippo have outlined milestones to support expansion, including:



Initial Acquisition - Peppermint Hippo Toledo to serve as the flagship acquisition in this partnership.

Staged Rollout - The agreement contemplates acquiring up to 8 Peppermint Hippo clubs, with potential to add several more venues currently controlled by Peppermint Hippo and it's affiliates.

Scalability - This division taps into the broader $36-$39 billion U.S. bars and nightclubs market, while building unique scale within the smaller but high-margin gentlemen's club niche (estimated at $8 billion annually). Strategic Roadmap - The acquisitions support Tradewinds Universal's long-term objective of uplisting to a major exchange, emphasizing tangible, revenue-generating assets.

Due Diligence & Compliance Strategy

Tradewinds Universal emphasized that the LOI sets the stage for a careful, multi-stage due diligence process to ensure the Company's growth strategy is executed responsibly and in compliance with all regulatory frameworks. This disciplined approach is designed to strengthen both immediate and long-term shareholder value:

- As a fully reporting public company, Tradewinds Universal must maintain rigorous Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) standards. Each acquisition, beginning with Peppermint Hippo Toledo, will undergo financial and operational reviews to ensure reporting integrity and SEC compliance.- Nightlife and hospitality venues are regulated at the state level, with unique licensing obligations in each jurisdiction. Tradewinds Universal will work closely with Peppermint Hippo and state regulators to confirm that all licensing requirements are satisfied before acquisitions are completed.- Every state maintains its own Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) board. Tradewinds Universal is committed to establishing the proper corporate structure and oversight mechanisms to comply with all applicable alcohol licensing laws.- By staging acquisitions through the LOI framework, the Company can grow its portfolio in an orderly fashion-ensuring PCAOB compliance, adhering to state and alcohol regulations, and protecting both TRWD's and The Peppermint Hippo's long-term objective of sustainable growth and uplisting to a major exchange in a timely but orderly fashion.

Market Timing & Industry Opportunity

Tradewinds Universal (TRWD) stated that the timing of this venture could not be better. Over the past 50 years, the adult nightlife and hospitality sector has undergone a profound shift in public perception and market acceptance. What was once viewed as a niche or stigmatized business model is now finding broader recognition as part of the mainstream entertainment economy.

In recent years, numerous companies in adjacent industries-such as gaming, online sports betting, and dating platforms-have successfully entered the public markets and demonstrated their ability to deliver consistent, recession-resistant revenue streams. Notable examples include DraftKings in online sports betting, Match Group in digital dating services, and Caesars Entertainment and MGM Resorts in gaming and hospitality. These businesses highlight the growing investor appetite for sectors that were once considered unconventional, yet now offer scale, recurring revenues, and consumer demand resilience.

Tradewinds Universal noted that while most gentlemen's clubs historically have not had access to public markets due to inconsistent accounting practices or lack of regulatory compliance, the Company believes it has a solution. By applying its PCAOB-audited, SEC-reporting structure to these acquisitions, TRWD, along with the Peppermint Hippo intends to professionalize financial reporting and create one of the only publicly traded platforms in this sector.

We believe we are on the ground floor of a new era of acceptance for adult-based and empowerment-driven businesses. To the best of our knowledge, out of the thousands of public companies in the market, there is only one other-RCI Hospitality-that holds gentlemen's clubs under a public structure. Tradewinds Universal intends to become the second, and we see this as both a rare and groundbreaking opportunity to build a conglomerate of gentleman's clubs nationwide!

When we set out to identify industries that could withstand economic turbulence, we were drawn to this sector's proven resilience. For decades, gentlemen's clubs have demonstrated their ability to weather downturns and remain a consistent source of revenue. Importantly, Alan Chang and the Peppermint Hippo team have already implemented strong accounting and operational standards, which provides the foundation needed to bring this industry into the public markets.

Andrew Read of Tradewinds Universal stated "With the right structure, transparency, and compliance in place, we see a tremendous opportunity to bring institutional discipline to a proven, recession-resistant industry and unlock long-term value for shareholders."

Alan Chang, founder of Peppermint Hippo, added: "We're excited to align with Tradewinds Universal in a way that accelerates our expansion and brings our unique brand experience to new markets. Toledo is only the beginning."

About The Peppermint Hippo

What began in Toledo Ohio in 2018, with founder Alan Chang's bold vision to reinvent gentlemen's entertainment, has since grown into one of the fastest-rising brands in nightlife. Starting as a single club with a fresh approach to hospitality and entertainment, Chang built the Peppermint Hippo concept on the idea that gentlemen's clubs could be luxurious, mainstream, and unforgettable .

That vision went global in November 2021, with the opening of the brand's flagship Las Vegas location-the only gentlemen's club on the Strip. The Vegas debut cemented Peppermint Hippo as a leader in the industry, showcasing state-of-the-art design, world-class performers, and an immersive experience unlike anything else in adult nightlife.

In just a few short years, Peppermint Hippo and its affiliated entities such as Las Toxícas have grown to 10 clubs nationwide, 8 proudly carrying the Peppermint Hippo name, each location delivers a signature blend of lavish design, elite entertainment, and unforgettable experiences, setting it apart from anything else in the industry.

Visit us online at to make a reservation for any of our clubs in Reno NV, Little Rock AK, Fayetteville AK, Pineville MO, Neenah WI, Toledo OH, Fort Wayne IN and of course Las Vegas Nevada.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) is a holdings company focused on acquiring and developing businesses with long-term value, resilience, and growth potential. The Company's first holding, UP Proteins, develops sustainable protein products for the health and wellness market.

Building on that foundation, Tradewinds Universal is now expanding into the nightlife and hospitality sector through its partnership with Peppermint Hippo. By bringing one of the most recognizable brands in the adult entertainment industry into the public markets, TRWD is positioning itself at the forefront of a multi-billion-dollar, recession-resistant industry with enormous growth potential.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "will," "could," and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, competitive conditions, regulatory requirements, and general economic and market dynamics. Tradewinds Universal, Inc. (OTCID: TRWD) disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.