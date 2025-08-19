403
N. Korean president denounces US-S. Korea army drills
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un criticized joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, saying they reflect a desire to “ignite a war,” according to state media.
Kim made the remarks while inspecting the integrated weapons systems of North Korea’s first 5,000-ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon, on Monday. He described the drills as “the most hostile and confrontational” actions toward North Korea and warned that their inclusion of a “nuclear element” demands a “proactive and overwhelming” response.
The 11-day annual Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise began Monday to bolster US-South Korea defense readiness. It runs alongside a four-day civil defense drill involving roughly 580,000 civilians, with a nationwide anti-air raid exercise scheduled for Wednesday.
