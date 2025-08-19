403
Cyprus Sends Aid Shipment to Gaza
(MENAFN) Cyprus has reactivated a key humanitarian sea route to Gaza, dispatching a vessel loaded with 1,200 tons of aid, the Cypriot foreign ministry announced Tuesday.
The shipment left Limassol late Monday as part of the Amalthea initiative and is en route to Israel’s southern port of Ashdod, the ministry confirmed. Once there, the supplies will be transferred to Gaza without undergoing any further security inspections.
According to the ministry, the cargo includes 700 tons of food—mainly designated for children—donated by Cyprus. The remaining 500 tons were contributed by Malta and various international humanitarian organizations.
Cyprus Mail reported that Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides reiterated his country’s role in aiding civilians and serving as a humanitarian corridor for the global community.
First launched in 2023, the Amalthea project aimed to establish a sea-based aid corridor to supplement Gaza’s limited land access. However, the operation was suspended in April 2024 following the deaths of several World Central Kitchen aid workers in an Israeli airstrike.
Although briefly reinstated, the corridor was eventually shut down again in July 2024 after the dismantling of a U.S.-constructed floating pier off the coast of Gaza.
Tuesday’s delivery marks the first major revival of the route since then.
