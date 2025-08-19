World Golf Hall Of Famer Retief Goosen Joins World Youth Clubs As Global Ambassador
"We are thrilled to welcome Retief Goosen to our Global Ambassador family," said Susan Porcaro Goings, chairman of the World Youth Clubs board of directors. "Retief's dedication to excellence, his global perspective from competing on tours worldwide, and his genuine passion for mentoring young people make him an ideal ambassador for our mission. His influence in the golf community and beyond will help us reach even more youth who can benefit from the opportunities World Youth Clubs provides."
As a Global Ambassador, Goosen joins an elite group of influential leaders, including NBA All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns, Emmy Award-winning actor Beau Bridges, Olympic bronze medalist Lewis Richardson, supermodel Achok Majak, and Dr. Mona Dixon. Together, these ambassadors utilize their networks, visibility, and influence to advance WYC's mission, becoming powerful advocates for youth empowerment worldwide.
"Golf has given me incredible opportunities throughout my life, and I'm excited to help World Youth Clubs provide similar life-changing experiences for young people around the world," said Goosen. "Whether it's through sports, education, or mentorship, every young person deserves the chance to discover their potential and pursue their dreams."
Off the course, Goosen is passionate about his award-winning Goose Wine collection and golf course design. He is married to Tracy and has two children, Leo and Ella. His appointment as Global Ambassador reflects WYC's continued expansion of its international reach and commitment to engaging diverse communities worldwide.
World Youth Clubs' Global Ambassadors play a crucial role in raising awareness, attracting essential resources, and elevating the profile of Affiliate Clubs. Their collective efforts are vital to enhancing WYC's capacity to create meaningful change in the lives of young people across the globe.
About World Youth Clubs
World Youth Clubs is dedicated to empowering youth worldwide through innovative programs and strategic partnerships. The organization focuses on creating opportunities for young people to develop leadership skills, build meaningful connections, and prepare for future success. Through its network of Affiliate Clubs and Global Ambassadors, WYC creates a collective impact that transcends borders.
