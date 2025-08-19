403
Japan to Evaluate Legal, Capability Limits on Ukraine Security
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated on Tuesday that Tokyo intends to review the legal boundaries and its ability to support Ukraine’s security.
His comments followed remarks from NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, who noted the day before that about 30 countries, Japan among them, are collaborating on a security guarantee framework for Ukraine, as reported by a news agency.
"We will play our role appropriately by considering what we can and should do within our legal framework and capabilities," Ishiba explained, adding, "At this point, we cannot say specifically what we are going to do."
Ishiba also commended US President Donald Trump’s initiatives toward achieving peace in Ukraine during a meeting that included President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.
On Monday, Trump hosted Zelenskyy alongside various European heads of state at the White House to discuss the upcoming diplomatic steps aimed at resolving the conflict.
Rutte mentioned that Trump had a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, which led to an agreement for a forthcoming meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy prior to a trilateral summit.
The leaders present at Monday’s discussion included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
