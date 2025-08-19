403
Roberta Metsola Sees Potential in Washington Meeting
(MENAFN) European Parliament President Roberta Metsola described the recent high-level gathering in Washington—featuring US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European Union representatives—as a potential pivotal moment in the ongoing effort to end the war in Ukraine.
Metsola called Monday’s discussions a possible “game changer” in the long-sought journey toward lasting peace.
Sharing her thoughts on Tuesday via the US-based social platform X, Metsola stated: “Yesterday's important meeting in Washington could be the game changer for a path to peace in Ukraine that we have all wanted and worked for.”
She connected the event to the earlier Alaska summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, suggesting that this renewed diplomatic push indicates that “a chance for real peace is now realistic. Difficult, but not impossible.”
Highlighting the European Union’s foundational commitment to peace, Metsola affirmed that the EU remains firmly dedicated to pursuing it.
She underscored the heavy toll of armed conflict, cautioning that any resolution must come with solid, long-term assurances for Ukraine’s national defense.
“Real peace must be built on strong security guarantees for Ukraine in order to last and not simply be postponed to a larger war down the road,” she noted.
Reaffirming the EU’s long-standing stance of “nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine,” Metsola insisted that Ukraine must maintain control over its own future in any diplomatic process.
She emphasized that Kyiv’s ability to defend itself is essential for meaningful peace negotiations.
“We know that a Ukraine that is not supported, that does not have the strength to deter those that would take it by force, will not be in a position to find that elusive peace,” she concluded.
