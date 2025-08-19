Gary Stokan To Retire As CEO And President Of Peach Bowl, Inc.

Under Stokan's Leadership, Peach Bowl, Inc. became the Most Charitable Bowl Organization, Contributing Over $65.8 million

ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Peach Bowl, Inc. announces the upcoming retirement of CEO and President Gary Stokan , who will step down at the end of the 2025-2026 college football season following more than two decades of transformative leadership. Stokan is a sports legend, establishing Peach Bowl, Inc. as a leader in both college football and community impact.

"Leading Peach Bowl, Inc. has been the honor of my life," said Stokan. "From building longstanding relationships to giving back to our community, I've been incredibly fortunate to work with an exceptional team, dynamic board, generous partners, and a passionate college football fan base. Together, we've built something special-for the city of Atlanta, for student-athletes, and for the game itself."

Making Atlanta the Capital of College Football

Under Stokan's leadership, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl was elevated to hosting the College Football Playoff (CFP) quarterfinal and semifinal games . The Bowl consistently ranks among the nation's most-attended and most-watched games, selling out 25 of the past 27 years, and helping to establish Atlanta as the Capital of College Football , a vision Stokan has consistently championed.

Stokan also had the vision to relocate the College Football Hall of Fame to Atlanta, overseeing its relocation, site selection, design, architecture, and operational launch, further solidifying the city's reputation as a destination for college football excellence.

Peach Bowl, Inc. has expanded beyond the solo Bowl Game status under Stokan's leadership, as he spearheaded the creation in 2008 of the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game , which has hosted more top-10, sold-out matchups than any other season-opening event. Under his guidance, Peach Bowl, Inc. managed and operated the Dodd Trophy , honoring college football's coach of the year.

Charitable and Civic Contributions

Since assuming leadership in 1998, Stokan has helped drive more than $65 million in charitable and scholarship contributions, making Peach Bowl, Inc. the most charitable bowl organization in the country. His efforts include a $20 million gift in 2019 to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta to establish the Peach Bowl LegACy Fund to fight childhood cancer. Additional efforts include support for Atlanta Public Schools, The John Lewis Legacy of Courage Scholarship, Georgia Lions Lighthouse Foundation & Lions Club International, and many more.

He also created the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge , the nation's premier annual collegiate coach charity golf tournament that has generated millions in donations for foundations and nonprofits supported by participating coaches and players.

The impact on the city of Atlanta cannot be overstated. In total, Peach Bowl, Inc. has surpassed $1.53 billion in cumulative economic impact for Atlanta.

A Leader Rooted in Relationships

At the core of Stokan's leadership is a deep commitment to relationships, spanning athletic directors, coaches, student-athletes, and brand partners. That relationship-first mindset helped launch the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game , giving Nick Saban's Alabama team a national stage and setting a new standard for opening-weekend matchups.

"Gary has always understood the power of relationships in college football," said Nick Saban , former University of Alabama head coach and ESPN analyst. "He believed in me early on at LSU, and in 2008, he gave Alabama a national stage with the first Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. That moment helped shape our program, and it speaks to the lasting impact Gary's vision has had on the sport."

In 2024, Stokan expanded the platform with the Aflac Kickoff Game , in close collaboration with Aflac U.S. President Virgil Miller, with the shared mission of curing childhood cancer and reinforcing Atlanta as the host of the definitive start to the college football season.

His decades-long partnership with Chick-fil-A and Dan and Truett Cathy remains one of the most trusted and longest-running title sponsorships in the sport, elevating both the brand and the Bowl's community impact.

"Gary's strategic vision, steady leadership, and unwavering integrity transformed the Peach Bowl into a national powerhouse," said Percy Vaughn , Board Chair of Peach Bowl, Inc. and Vice President, Southern Region, Kia Motors America. "His impact on college football and Atlanta's rise as a premier sports destination is immeasurable."

The Road Ahead

To ensure a seamless transition, Peach Bowl, Inc. announced that David Epps , the organization's COO and SVP of Marketing, will succeed Stokan effective June 1, 2026 . A 31-year veteran of the organization, Epps currently oversees operations, marketing, branding, and key partnerships, and has played a central role in all major events.

"David is the ideal leader to carry this organization forward," said Vaughn. "He's been a trusted partner in every major milestone we've achieved and has the vision and integrity to lead Peach Bowl, Inc. into its next chapter."

To honor his legacy and complete his tenure, Gary Stokan will continue to lead Peach Bowl, Inc. through a marquee lineup of events, including the Aflac Kickoff Game doubleheader, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge. Additional details will be shared as the events approach.

About Peach Bowl, Inc.: Peach Bowl, Inc. is a 501(c)3 organization that operates the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Aflac Kickoff Game, the Southern Company Peach Bowl Challenge charity golf tournament, and manages and operates The Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank national coach of the year award. It is the ninth-oldest bowl game in the country and is recognized as college football's most charitable bowl organization, having donated more than $65.8 million to organizations in need since 2002.

SOURCE Peach Bowl, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED