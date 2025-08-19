403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sudanese Premier calls on Colombia to stop flow of mercenaries
(MENAFN) Sudanese Prime Minister Kamil Idris has called on Colombia to end the recruitment and deployment of mercenaries to Sudan, which has been embroiled in a civil war between the national army and paramilitary forces for over two years. Idris made the appeal in a letter published by the state news agency SUNA and confirmed by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.
“In the spirit of peace and solidarity, we call for an end to the siege of El Fasher and the deployment of mercenaries to our land,” Idris stated. Sudan has repeatedly accused the UAE of financing foreign fighters, including Colombian mercenaries aligned with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and claims it has submitted evidence to the UN Security Council. Khartoum severed diplomatic ties with Abu Dhabi in May, while the UAE dismissed the accusations as unfounded.
Earlier this month, Sudanese forces reportedly destroyed an Emirati aircraft carrying Colombian militants at an RSF-controlled airport in Darfur, resulting in at least 40 deaths. Following the incident, President Petro called on parliament to criminalize mercenarism, denouncing it as a form of human trafficking. He urged young former soldiers not to participate in foreign conflicts, emphasizing, “Fight for your homeland, do not die in foreign wars.”
“In the spirit of peace and solidarity, we call for an end to the siege of El Fasher and the deployment of mercenaries to our land,” Idris stated. Sudan has repeatedly accused the UAE of financing foreign fighters, including Colombian mercenaries aligned with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and claims it has submitted evidence to the UN Security Council. Khartoum severed diplomatic ties with Abu Dhabi in May, while the UAE dismissed the accusations as unfounded.
Earlier this month, Sudanese forces reportedly destroyed an Emirati aircraft carrying Colombian militants at an RSF-controlled airport in Darfur, resulting in at least 40 deaths. Following the incident, President Petro called on parliament to criminalize mercenarism, denouncing it as a form of human trafficking. He urged young former soldiers not to participate in foreign conflicts, emphasizing, “Fight for your homeland, do not die in foreign wars.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment