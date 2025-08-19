Cabinet Okays Rs 1,507 Crore Proposal For Building New Airport In Rajasthan's Kota
The Rajasthan government has transferred 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the development of a greenfield airport, suitable for the operation of A-321 type aircraft.
The project includes the construction of a terminal building spanning an area of 20,000 sqm capable of handling 1,000 peak hour passengers (PHP) with an annual capacity of 2 million passengers per annum. A runway 11/29 of dimensions 3,200m x 45m, an apron with 7 parking bays for A-321 type aircraft, two link taxiways, an ATC cum technical block, a fire station, a car park, and allied works also form part of the project, according to an official statement issued after the CCEA meeting.
Kota, situated on the banks of the Chambal River, is recognised as the industrial capital of Rajasthan. In addition, it is renowned as the educational coaching hub of India for students aspiring to join the IITs, engineering institutes and medical colleges across the country.
Kota's prominence in educational and industrial sectors makes the greenfield airport a critical infrastructure project, aimed at addressing the anticipated traffic growth in the region, the statement said.
The existing Kota Airport is under the ownership of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It comprises a runway (08/26) of dimensions 1,220m x 38m, suitable for Code 'B' aircraft (such as DO-228), and an apron capable of accommodating two such aircraft. The terminal building spans an area of 400 sqm and is capable of handling 50 passengers during peak hours. The existing airport cannot be developed for commercial operations due to inadequate land availability and urbanisation around the airport.
Consequently, a new airport project is being taken up, the statement said.
