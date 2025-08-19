403
Endoacustica Launches Ilocate Mini Tracker With One-Year Battery And SIM-Free Global Tracking
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Endoacustica has introduced the iLocate Mini Tracker, a next-generation tracking solution designed for long-term, low-maintenance security without reliance on SIM cards or GPS signals. Measuring just 17mm in diameter and 4.5mm thick, the device combines minimal size with extended functionality, offering up to one year of continuous operation on a single CR battery.
Unlike conventional trackers that require monthly subscriptions and cellular networks, the iLocate Mini Tracker operates independently using a proprietary signal transmission system. This SIM-free technology eliminates recurring costs and ensures anonymity, making it ideal for users seeking private, uninterrupted tracking across borders and signal environments.
The device integrates into a secure digital management platform accessible via smartphone or web interface. Users can view real-time location history, set geofences, receive alerts, and manage multiple devices from a single dashboard. The system is designed for ease of use, with intuitive navigation and responsive performance.
Despite its size, the tracker is engineered for durability and consistent operation in varied conditions. It is suitable for attachment to personal items such as school bags, laptops, keys, or pet collars. A built-in key-finder function allows instant location of misplaced everyday objects through remote signal activation.
Target applications include parental monitoring of children's belongings, tracking elderly individuals with cognitive concerns, securing business equipment, and protecting pets. Mobile professionals benefit from its ability to monitor sensitive documents or travel gear without drawing attention.
No external antennas or charging ports are required, preserving the unit's sleek profile and resistance to wear. The absence of GPS dependency ensures functionality even in underground parking, remote areas, or dense urban zones where satellite signals are weak or blocked.
About the Organization
Endoacustica is a leading European developer of advanced surveillance and tracking technologies, headquartered in Italy. With over two decades of expertise, the company designs discreet, high-performance solutions for law enforcement, investigative professionals, corporate security, and private users. Focused on innovation, data privacy, and operational resilience, Endoacustica continues to set benchmarks in wireless monitoring and intelligence-driven safety tools across global markets.
