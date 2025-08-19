403
Egypt: Hamas Agrees To US Proposal Terms, Awaiting Israeli Occupation's Approval
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 19 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Bader Abdulatty confirmed on Tuesday that Hamas has agreed to most of the provisions in the proposal presented by the US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, stressing the importance of Israeli occupation's approval to move forward.
According to a statement by the Foreign Ministry, Abdulatty discussed the matter during a phone call with Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, as part of regular consultations on bilateral ties and developments in Gaza.
The minister underlined Egypt's ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire that ensures an end to hostilities, unrestricted entry of humanitarian aid, and the release of Palestinian detainees, and highlighted his recent visit to the Rafah crossing with the Palestinian Prime Minister.
He noted that the crossing operates around the clock on the Egyptian side.
Abdulatty called for international pressure on the Israeli occupation to open Gaza's crossings and urged the Netherlands to leverage its role within the EU to help end the humanitarian crisis.
Separately, Abdulatty raised concerns about the security of Egypt's diplomatic mission in the Netherlands following a recent attack on its embassy building in The Hague, and emphasized the host country's responsibility under international law to provide protection, and warned against any recurrence.
On his part, the Dutch Foreign Minister praised Egypt's role in mediating a ceasefire and supporting the Palestinian people, and expressed regret over the embassy incident, describing it as an isolated case, and said Dutch authorities would strengthen security measures in line with international obligations.
He also reaffirmed the strong bilateral relations between Egypt and the Netherlands, particularly in economic, trade, and investment fields. (end)
