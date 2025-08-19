Healthcare Supply Chain Management Company Evaluation Report 2025 SAP, Oracle, And IBM Lead With AI-Driven, Cloud-Based, And Analytics-Enhanced Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Companies Quadrant provides an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, highlighting key players such as SAP SE, Oracle, and IBM. It evaluates over 100 companies, recognizing the top 19 industry leaders based on criteria including revenue, growth strategies, and product innovation. The report underscores the increasing demand for efficient healthcare supply chains driven by operational efficiency needs and population growth. Although challenges like high tech implementation costs and data privacy concerns exist, investments and partnerships bolster market growth. Top companies focus on AI-driven solutions to enhance logistics and maintain competitive advantages globally.

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Supply Chain Management - Company Evaluation Report, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Healthcare Supply Chain Management Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Healthcare Supply Chain Management. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The publisher's 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 19 Healthcare Supply Chain Management Companies were categorized and recognized as quadrant leaders.

Healthcare supply chain management involves acquiring, managing, and distributing medical supplies and services to both patients and healthcare providers. It focuses on creating efficient supply chain strategies within the healthcare sector to enhance operational efficiency and traceability, all while minimizing operating costs without compromising service quality.

The primary factors driving growth in the healthcare supply chain management market include growing pressure on healthcare providers to enhance operational efficiency; increasing demand for healthcare services due to rising population; a strong emphasis on reducing supply chain expenses; and the availability of funding, investments, and strategic partnerships. Nevertheless, the high costs associated with implementing advanced technologies and concerns about data privacy are expected to moderately hinder market expansion.

Key Players

Key players are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.

Top 3 Companies

SAP SE

SAP SE is a prominent player in the healthcare supply chain sector, known for its comprehensive suite of solutions designed to streamline healthcare logistics. SAP Integrated Business Planning and Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software are central to their offerings, facilitating seamless operations and enhancing supply chain visibility. They have made notable advancements in AI-driven supply chain solutions, aimed at improving efficiency and decision-making processes. SAP's significant geographical footprint spans North America, Europe, and emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. Their strategic focus on enhancing product portfolios through investments and partnerships underscores SAP's commitment to maintaining its leading role in the healthcare supply chain management market.

Oracle

Oracle leverages its technological prowess in the healthcare supply chain domain through solutions such as Oracle Supply Chain Planning Cloud and Oracle Inventory Management. These solutions are integral in managing complex supply chain demands and supporting healthcare providers in achieving greater transparency and efficiency. Oracle's reach extends globally, with operations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. Their continuous innovations in cloud-based solutions epitomize Oracle's strategic approach to maintaining a competitive edge. Collaborations and acquisitions further enhance their product portfolio and geographical presence, cementing their position as a market leader.

IBM

IBM offers a robust portfolio in supply chain management, prominently featuring the IBM Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite. This suite leverages IBM's strengths in AI and analytics to optimize supply chain performance, crucial for reducing operational costs and enhancing service delivery. Their solutions serve a wide array of sectors, from healthcare to manufacturing, underscoring IBM's versatility and cross-industry expertise. With a strong presence across all major regions, IBM continues to influence the healthcare supply chain landscape through strategic alliances and continuous product innovation, facilitating improved market share and competitive positioning.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Pressure on Healthcare Providers to Improve Operational Efficiency and Profitability

3.2.1.2 Rising Demand for Healthcare Services due to Population Growth and Aging Demographics

3.2.1.3 Focus on Reducing Supply Chain Costs

3.2.1.4 Demand for Transparency and Traceability

3.2.1.5 Availability of Funding, Investments, and Partnerships

3.2.1.6 Large-Scale Drug Counterfeiting in Pharmaceutical Industry

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 High Implementation Costs for Advanced Technologies

3.2.2.2 Data Security and Privacy Concerns

3.2.2.3 Supply Chain Disruptions due to Global Events or Geopolitical Tensions

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Increasing Use of Ai-Powered Solutions

3.2.3.2 Expansion into Emerging Markets with Growing Healthcare Demands

3.2.3.3 Expansion of E-Commerce in Healthcare

3.2.3.4 Enhanced Focus on Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Practices in Healthcare Logistics

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Complex and Varying Regulatory Requirements Across Regions

3.2.4.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals to Manage Sophisticated Systems

3.3 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.6.1 Key Technologies

3.6.1.1 Blockchain

3.6.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

3.6.1.3 Cloud Computing

3.6.2 Complementary Technologies

3.6.2.1 Data Analytics

3.6.2.2 Internet of Things

3.6.3 Adjacent Technologies

3.6.3.1 Ar/Vr

3.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7.1 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.7.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.7.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.7.5 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.8.1 Patent Publication Trends

3.8.2 Jurisdiction Analysis: Top Applicant Countries for Healthcare Supply Chain Management

3.8.3 Major Patents in Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

3.9 Impact of Ai/Gen Ai on Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Key Player Strategy/Right to Win

4.2.1 Overview of Strategies Adopted by Key Players in Healthcare Supply Chain Management Market

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.4.1 Ranking of Key Market Players

4.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.5.1 Stars

4.5.2 Emerging Leaders

4.5.3 Pervasive Players

4.5.4 Participants

4.5.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.5.5.1 Company Footprint

4.5.5.2 Region Footprint

4.5.5.3 Offering Footprint

4.5.5.4 Function Footprint

4.5.5.5 End-User Footprint

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/Smes, 2023

4.6.1 Progressive Companies

4.6.2 Responsive Companies

4.6.3 Dynamic Companies

4.6.4 Starting Blocks

4.6.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Startups/Smes, 2023

4.7 Company Valuation & Financial Metrics

4.7.1 Financial Metrics

4.7.2 Company Valuation

4.8 Brand/Product Comparison

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Solution/Service Launches & Enhancements

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

5 Company Profiles



Sap Se

Oracle

Ibm

Cardinal Health

Infor (Koch Industries)

Manhattan Associates

Tecsys Inc.

Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC

Epicor Software Corporation

Corcentric, Inc.

Mckesson Corporation

Coupa

Blue Yonder Group, Inc. (Panasonic Corporation)

Logitag Systems

Premier

Workday, Inc.

Arvato Se (Bertelsmann Se & Co. KGaA)

Cencora, Inc.

Gep

Jump Technologies, Inc.

Medsphere Systems Corporation

Promedeo

Procurement Partners

Vizient Inc.

Inbeam Technologies Connectsx

