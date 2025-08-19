403
Bangladesh Reports Traffic Crashes Claimed 418 Lives in July
(MENAFN) A staggering 418 people were killed and 856 others injured in 443 separate road accidents across Bangladesh in the month of July, according to a new report issued Tuesday by the Road Safety Foundation, a non-governmental organization monitoring transportation hazards.
The report revealed the scale of the crisis, highlighting that the victims included 72 women and 53 children. It also underscored the increasing risk posed by motorcycles on the country's roads, with 109 deaths recorded in 131 separate motorcycle crashes.
Beyond roadways, the report documented four accidents on waterways, which resulted in six fatalities. While less frequent, such incidents further expose the systemic transportation safety challenges facing the country.
