High Performance Polyamides Company Evaluation Report 2025 Celanese, BASF, And Arkema Lead With Advanced Polymers, Diverse Portfolios, And Sustainable Innovations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The High-performance Polyamides Companies Quadrant offers a comprehensive analysis of the global high-performance polyamides market, spotlighting key players such as Arkema, BASF, and Celanese. This market is experiencing rapid growth due to increasing demand from sectors like automotive, medical, and electronics, especially in Asia Pacific. The report highlights the technological advancements and product innovations driving this expansion, despite price sensitivity challenges. In-depth evaluations cover over 40 companies, categorizing the top 15 as quadrant leaders. With growing applications in aerospace and defense, opportunities in emerging markets like China, Brazil, and India are ripe, further boosting global market growth.

Dublin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Performance Polyamides - Company Evaluation Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The High-performance polyamides Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for High-performance polyamides. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. Over 40 companies were evaluated of which the Top 15 High-performance polyamides companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.

The global high-performance polyamides market is experiencing rapid growth, a trend driven by rising demand from key industries such as electrical & electronics, medical, and automotive. This growth is particularly strong in the Asia Pacific region, where high demand continues to support market expansion.

High-performance polyamides are highly valued for their exceptional thermal stability, making them a preferred choice across various applications. Increasing awareness of high-quality materials, coupled with growing demand from the automotive and medical sectors in regions such as Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, is further fueling market growth. However, one of the primary challenges for manufacturers remains price sensitivity, as high-performance polyamides are generally more expensive than conventional alternatives.

The increasing adoption of high-performance polyamides in industries such as medical, electrical & electronics, industrial, and automotive, along with opportunities in emerging markets like India, China, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and Mexico, is expected to drive further expansion. The aerospace & defense sector is also witnessing the development of new applications and specialized grades of high-performance polyamides. Manufacturers are actively researching and testing these advanced materials to assess their viability across different industries. Additionally, the rising utilization of high-performance polyamides in the medical and automotive sectors in North America is anticipated to have a positive impact on market growth.

Key Market Players

Some of the major players in the High-performance polyamides include Existing major players, such as Arkema, BASF, Evonik Industries AG,and Syensqo, have a strong foothold in the market. are among the major companies operating in the High-performance polyamides market. Partnerships, new product developments, mergers & acquisitions, and product enhancements are the key strategies major vendors implement in the High-performance polyamides market.

Company Profiles

Merck KGaA

Celanese Corporation is a U.S.-based global leader in chemicals and specialty materials. The company is a major producer of high-performance engineered polymers used in various high-value applications and one of the world's largest manufacturers of acetyl products, essential intermediate chemicals for nearly all major industries.

Celanese operates through two primary business segments: Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. Among its key products is nylon, including ECOMID (recycled polyamide) and Zytel LCPA (long-chain polyamide). These materials are widely used in automotive, appliances, electrical, medical, industrial, and consumer applications due to their excellent mechanical properties, dimensional stability, high impact resistance, resistance to organic solvents, and superior wear and fatigue resistance - even at high temperatures.

Additionally, they offer ease of processing and molding, making them ideal for diverse applications. The company has a strong global presence, operating across North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Its extensive manufacturing footprint includes 58 global production facilities and 20 strategic affiliate production sites. Celanese competes with industry leaders such as BASF, SABIC, and Syensqo, reinforcing its position in the global chemical and materials market.

BASF

BASF is organized into 11 operating divisions, strategically grouped into six key segments to optimize operational efficiency and market focus. The Chemicals segment includes Petrochemicals and Intermediates, supplying essential raw materials for various applications. The Materials segment consists of Performance Materials and Monomers, delivering advanced solutions across multiple industries. Within the Industrial Solutions segment, BASF specializes in Dispersions & Resins and Performance Chemicals, catering to specialized industrial requirements.

The Surface Technologies segment comprises Catalysts and Coatings, playing a crucial role in enhancing product performance and durability. The Nutrition & Care segment includes Care Chemicals and Nutrition & Health, meeting consumer and industrial needs in health and wellness. Lastly, the Agricultural Solutions segment provides cutting-edge innovations for the agricultural sector. BASF maintains a strong global presence with manufacturing and production facilities across Europe, North America, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates 234 production sites worldwide, reinforcing its extensive reach and industry leadership.

Arkema S.A.

Arkema S.A. is a global corporation specializing in industrial products, leveraging expertise in organic chemistry, polymer chemistry, and biochemistry. The company manufactures and distributes chemical products worldwide, operating through four key business segments: Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, Adhesive Solutions, and Intermediates. Specialty materials - which include adhesives, coating solutions, and advanced materials - account for 92% of Arkema's business.

Arkema has a strong global footprint, with 151 production plants across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other regions. North America generates 37% of the company's revenue, supported by 44 production sites, while Europe contributes 34%, with 60 production sites. Asia and the rest of the world collectively account for 29% of revenue, driven by 47 production facilities.

The company is also committed to innovation, operating 17 R&D centers and employing 1,800 researchers. Arkema dedicates 2.9% of its sales to research and development, reinforcing its focus on technological advancements and sustainable solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3 Limitations

1.4 Stakeholders

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Increasing Demand in Automotive Industry

3.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Recyclable Materials

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Presence of Alternative Materials

3.2.2.2 Higher Cost of High-Performance Polyamides

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Emerging Applications in EVs

3.2.3.2 Ability to Substitute Metals

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Difficulty in Processing High-Performance Polyamides

3.2.4.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

3.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

3.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

3.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

3.4 Supply Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material Analysis

3.4.2 Type Analysis

3.4.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis

3.4.3.1 Injection Molding

3.4.3.2 Blow Molding

3.4.4 Final Product Analysis

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.6 Ecosystem Analysis

3.7 Technology Analysis

3.7.1 Key Technologies

3.7.1.1 Selection of Raw Materials

3.7.1.2 Polymerization

3.7.1.3 Melt Spinning

3.7.1.4 Drawing and Orientation

3.7.1.5 Cooling and Solidification

3.7.1.6 Cutting

3.7.2 Complementary Technologies

3.7.2.1 3D Printing

3.8 Patent Analysis

3.8.1 Introduction

3.8.2 Methodology

3.8.3 Document Types

3.8.4 Insights

3.8.5 Legal Status

3.8.6 Jurisdiction Analysis

3.8.7 Top Applicants

3.9 Key Conferences & Events, 2025-2026

3.10 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

3.11 Impact of Gen AI/AI on High-Performance Polyamides Market

3.11.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

4 Competitive Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

4.3 Revenue Analysis, 2019-2023

4.4 Market Share Analysis, 2023

4.5 Brand/Product Comparison

4.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2023

4.6.1 Stars

4.6.2 Emerging Leaders

4.6.3 Pervasive Players

4.6.4 Participants

4.6.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2023

4.6.5.1 Company Footprint

4.6.5.2 Region Footprint

4.6.5.3 Type Footprint

4.6.5.4 Manufacturing Process Footprint

4.6.5.5 End-use Industry Footprint

4.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2023

4.7.1 Progressive Companies

4.7.2 Responsive Companies

4.7.3 Dynamic Companies

4.7.4 Starting Blocks

4.7.5 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7.5.1 Detailed List of Key Startups/SMEs

4.7.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Key Startups/SMEs

4.8 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

4.9 Competitive Scenario

4.9.1 Product Launches

4.9.2 Deals

4.9.3 Expansions

5 Company Profiles



Celanese Corporation

Basf

Arkema SA

Sabic

Evonik Industries

Syensqo

Envalior

Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

Kuraray Co. Ltd

Ube Corporation

Ems-Chemie Holding AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Ensinger

Domo Chemicals

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Unitika Ltd.

Advansix

Ascend Performance Materials

Radici Partecipazioni Spa

Teknor Apex

Xiamen Keyuan Plastic Co. Ltd

Rtp Company

Eos GmbH

Kolon Enp Dongguan Shengwen New Materials Co. Ltd

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900