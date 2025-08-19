403
US, worldwide nations to collaborate on building security guarantees for Ukraine
(MENAFN) According to reports, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated on Monday that Washington is working with both European and non-European nations to establish security guarantees for Ukraine.
“We will work with our European allies and non-European countries, by the way, to build such a security guarantee. We’re working on that right now. We’ll continue to work on that. And that will be something that will have to be in place after a peace deal so that Ukraine can feel safe moving forward, and we're coordinating that,” Rubio said in an interview with s news agency
He noted that although several countries are willing to offer guarantees, Ukraine itself views maintaining a strong military as the most critical factor for its security.
“We are no longer giving Ukraine weapons. We are now selling them weapons, and European countries are paying for it through NATO. They are using NATO to buy the weapons and transfer them to Ukraine,” Rubio added.
The secretary also emphasized that any future peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia would require compromises from both sides, potentially including territorial adjustments, while the U.S. and its allies continue planning long-term security measures for Kyiv.
“In any negotiation to bring about the end of a war, or any conflict for that matter, it’s going to require both sides to receive but also to give. In essence, one side is not going to get 100% here. Each side is going to have to make some concessions. And obviously, land or where you draw those lines – where the war stops – is going to be part of that conversation,” Rubio added.
His comments followed a White House meeting on Monday between President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and European leaders, including officials from the U.K., France, Germany, Italy, Finland, and NATO, according to reports.
