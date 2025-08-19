Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Receives President Of Global Affairs At Goldman Sachs Group Inc

2025-08-19 05:07:59
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 19, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received President of Global Affairs at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Jared Cohen, Azernews reports.

