Kim Jong Un Conducts Inspection of DPRK’s Advanced Destroyer
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un conducted an on-site inspection of the Choe Hyon, a next-generation destroyer, on Monday as part of ongoing efforts to advance the country’s naval capabilities, according to North Korean media.
During his visit, Kim was briefed on the integrated operation test of the vessel’s weapons systems, as well as the daily routines and training conditions of its crew, media reported Tuesday.
Kim, who serves as General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and President of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, expressed satisfaction with the navy’s gradual advancement toward high-tech capabilities and nuclear armament, describing the progress as unfolding according to the planned phased approach, according to media.
Kim stressed the necessity of advancing to the next planned phase: evaluating the destroyer’s performance and operational capabilities in October. The report noted that he highlighted the importance of carrying out this assessment as scheduled.
In a separate briefing the same day, Kim was informed about the development of a third Choe Hyon-class multi-role destroyer currently under construction at the Nampho Shipyard. He also spoke directly with shipbuilding specialists and engineers regarding long-term naval development strategies.
Describing the navy as a central pillar of national defense, Kim reaffirmed that strengthening the navy’s operational readiness is a foremost strategic objective. He emphasized that rapidly building up the navy’s combat capabilities remains the most critical state undertaking, according to reports.
Kim also responded to the commencement of joint U.S.-South Korean military exercises on Monday. “The gravity is increasing from the characteristics that they are recently plotting a military nexus with the nuclear element involved,” he warned.
The Choe Hyon is the lead ship in the 5,000-ton Choe Hyon-class destroyer series, which the DPRK describes as a new-generation, multi-mission naval platform.
