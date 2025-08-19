Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South African pilot goes missing after airshow crash

2025-08-19 04:23:19
(MENAFN) South African authorities are searching for pilot Andrew Blackwood-Murray for a fourth day after his Extra 300 aircraft crashed into the sea during an airshow near Durban on Thursday. While the plane’s wreckage has been recovered, Blackwood-Murray remains missing.

Multi-agency teams—including ALS Paramedics, Police Search and Rescue divers, NSRI units, the South African Navy, SACAA, ARCC, and the Accident and Incident Investigation Division—are conducting systematic search operations. Authorities noted that favorable weather and sea conditions have allowed the search to continue without interruption.

Battery Beach and surrounding areas have been closed by the eThekwini Municipality for safety and to support ongoing recovery efforts. Family, colleagues, and the aviation community have expressed deep concern and grief over the incident. Authorities have urged the public and maritime community to report any debris or information to assist in locating the pilot. Reports can be made to the Police (10111), NSRI (087 094 9774), or via marine VHF to Durban Radio or Port Control.

