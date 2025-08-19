Aqurus Solutions And Acumatica To Exhibit At CMTS 2025 - Discover Manufacturing ERP Software At Booth #2517
Aqurus Solutions will offer live, interactive demos of Acumatica Manufacturing Edition , the cloud-based manufacturing ERP system built to streamline operations, improve decision-making, and support digital transformation in the manufacturing sector.
At CMTS 2025, attendees can explore how Acumatica's smart manufacturing ERP software helps manufacturers:
-
Accelerate Data-Driven Decisions : Real-time dashboards and reporting for agile business insight
Boost Efficiency : Streamline production workflows, inventory, and supply chain operations
Integrate Smart Tech : Connect seamlessly with IoT, robotics, and automation tools
Scale Without Limits : A flexible, cloud-native platform designed to grow with your business
Why CMTS 2025?
As Canada's national stage for manufacturing innovation, CMTS attracts thousands of industry professionals looking to stay ahead of trends, technologies, and best practices. The event features:
-
Live Tech Demonstrations : From smart manufacturing to additive technologies and digital twins
Industry Keynotes and Sessions : Learn from leading voices on Industry 4.0, AI, and workforce evolution
Unmatched Networking : Connect with peers, suppliers, and tech leaders from across Canada and beyond
Join Aqurus Solutions at CMTS
Don't miss the opportunity to explore how Acumatica's smart manufacturing ERP software is helping Canadian manufacturers gain a competitive edge in a connected, digital economy. Stop by Booth #2517 to see the platform in action.
Event Details:
Dates : September 29 – October 2, 2025
Location : The International Centre, Toronto, ON
Booth : #2517
Register : Visit to get your free registration
Overall Exhibition Strategy
CMTS 2025, Canada's flagship manufacturing tech event, features more than 750 exhibitors and attracts over 10,000 professionals exploring innovations in AI, robotics, additive manufacturing, CNC, automation, and metrology all within a massive 400,000 ft2 exhibition venue with live demos and interactive sessions. These big exhibitors aim to:
-
Showcase practical, live applications of automation, CNC machining, precision measurement, and smart manufacturing.
Facilitate industry education through demos, hands-on exhibits, and technology showcases rooted in Industry 4.0.
Foster networking and business partnerships-connecting OEMs, suppliers, and end-users to drive adoption of modern manufacturing tech in Canada.
In summary, from AI‐driven machine tools to precision measuring systems and robotic integration, the leading exhibitors at CMTS 2025 are united in one mission: accelerating digital transformation and industrial automation for Canada's manufacturing future .
Acumatica is coming to CMTS 2025 with a full lineup, booth demos, educational content, and advanced ERP tech to help manufacturers leverage AI, automation, and digital tools for transformative operational gains.
About Aqurus Solutions
Aqurus Solutions is a leading provider of Acumatica Cloud ERP solutions, specializing in delivering innovative software designed to help manufacturers enhance their operations and drive digital transformation. Through its expertise in manufacturing ERP, Aqurus helps businesses improve efficiency, optimize supply chains, and stay ahead of industry trends.
