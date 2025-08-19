403
North Korean Leader Denounces U.S.-South Korea Military Exercises
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sharply criticized ongoing joint military drills between the United States and South Korea, accusing both nations of displaying a clear intent to "ignite a war,” according to a local news agency on Tuesday.
Kim issued the warning during his inspection of a weapons systems test aboard North Korea’s first 5,000-ton destroyer, the Choe Hyon, held Monday. Media reported that Kim used the occasion to condemn the renewed military exercises as a serious provocation.
"The joint military exercises between the US and South Korea, which are being conducted again from today, are a clear expression of their stance that clearly shows their intention to be the most hostile and confrontational toward the Democratic People's Republic of Korea," he said, as quoted by media.
He further warned that the drills had escalated in severity by introducing what he described as a “nuclear element,” prompting the North to adopt a more aggressive defensive posture. “Proactive and overwhelming” countermeasures, he emphasized, would be required.
The 11-day Ulchi Freedom Shield exercise kicked off Monday, aimed at boosting joint defense readiness amid growing concerns over potential aggression from the North. Running parallel is a four-day civil defense drill involving around 580,000 civilians, which concludes Thursday.
A nationwide anti-air raid exercise is also scheduled for Wednesday as part of the broader civil preparedness campaign.
