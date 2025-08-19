Man Hails Mumbai Spirit, Braves Waterlogged Streets To Reach Office: Social Media Reacts, 'Stop Glorifying This Facade'

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Mumbai resident and Alpha Capital senior partner shared a post on social media showing his diligence and commitment to work despite heavy rainfall and IMD's red alert. Undeterred by inclement weather conditions and knee-deep rainwater, he decided to head for a meeting on August 18.

Praising the lively spirit of the financial capital on India in a LinkedIn post, Mukesh Jindal said,“Mumbai doesn't stops. No matter what the challenge is-heavy rains, waterlogging, or traffic jams-India's financial capital keeps moving forward.”

Commending Mumbai's spirit he said,“Come rain or shine, Mumbaikars make sure the city stays alive and active. Today, even amidst the downpour, I'm on my way to the meeting-and so are millions of others who keep this city's heartbeat strong.”

He added,“That's the lesson Mumbai teaches us every day: resilience, consistency, and the will to keep moving.”

Mixed reactions flood social media

Mixed reactions flooded social media as some users suggested that one should stop glorifying Mumbai facade while others suggested that the metropolis needs better governance to minimise the inconveniences.

A user wrote, "We really need to stop glorifying this "spirit of mumbai" facade. The only thing this picture signifies is poor infrastructure and development of something which has been happening since decades."

Another user remarked, "City should be better governed to minimize the inconveniences."

A third user said,“What a bad example people like you are putting out into the world. Please ask for better drainage and standard of living rather than sharing motivational posts while half submerged in water.... ashamed of such pitiful condition of our financial capital.”

Journalist Priyanka Sambhav expressed gratitude and said,“So glad that on such a day too you kept the promise of doing a show with me..love your picture..here is one with me for your commitment.”

A fifth user on Reddit reacted,“First question, why? Second, why do you take a pic AND WET YOUR PANTS ? You're ruining your shoes, pants, socks, possibly other clothes in collateral, and being proud about it. You're genuinely killing your clothing like this. 3-4k pants, 6-8k shoes (judging purely by age/designation, etc.) I'm sure you'd have enough money to take a cab/auto/metro/local whatever, anything.”

“Genuinely glad my seniors said, "wfh, no need to come to office" and I think that is the most appropriate response. Honestly," a sixth user expressed happiness over orders dismissing office attendance.

A seventh comment read, "As a Mumbai corporate majdur guys pls don't do this, take wfh if you really can. I know "not all offices" but genuinely try if you can."