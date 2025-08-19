Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Municipality Continues Efforts In Waste Recycling


The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As part of the Ministry of Municipality's efforts to promote environmental sustainability and preserve natural resources, the Public Cleanliness Department has recycled large quantities of plastic materials, empty barrels, and containers.
This was carried out by assigning the task to a private sector company specialized in recycling.
Approximately 506 tonnes of these materials have been recycled since the company began operations on June 1st, and the work is ongoing.
These materials will be repurposed for use in other industries, reflecting the state's third-phase strategy aimed at involving the private sector in national development projects.
This also supports the state's policy of safe waste disposal and contributes to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

