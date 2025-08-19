Municipality Continues Efforts In Waste Recycling
Doha, Qatar: As part of the Ministry of Municipality's efforts to promote environmental sustainability and preserve natural resources, the Public Cleanliness Department has recycled large quantities of plastic materials, empty barrels, and containers.
This was carried out by assigning the task to a private sector company specialized in recycling.
Approximately 506 tonnes of these materials have been recycled since the company began operations on June 1st, and the work is ongoing.
These materials will be repurposed for use in other industries, reflecting the state's third-phase strategy aimed at involving the private sector in national development projects.
This also supports the state's policy of safe waste disposal and contributes to achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment