The Leap From School To University, Through The Eyes Of Qatar Foundation Students

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Making the transition from high school to university is a pivotal step in any student's life – one that brings new opportunities, and also new challenges.

This transition is not just about academia; it's also a social and psychological leap. And for students at Qatar Foundation (QF) – many of whom are now entering universities at Education City having recently graduated from QF schools – it's a path that is eased not only through the quality of the education they receive, but the support they receive within a unique, integrated landscape of learning.

Al Mayasa Al Wadaani is one of those moving from school to university without leaving QF. A Class of 2025 graduate of Qatar Academy Doha (QAD), part of QF's Pre-University Education, the 19-year-old says,“The role of school was not limited to learning alone. It was also a space for intellectual maturation and character development, and a stage for academic and leadership experiences that have left indelible memories.”

“At QAD, I learned the meaning of challenge and perseverance, and how to balance the rigorous curriculum requirements of the International Baccalaureate program with my responsibilities as a student and my participation in extracurricular activities. That was truly a turning point for me, because it laid the foundation for my academic awareness and my ambition, and has instilled in me values and knowledge that will stay with me in everything that comes next.”

When mapping out her university path as she transitions from high schooler to undergraduate, Al Mayasa wanted to delve into the world of international economics, saying:“I was looking to understand the dynamics of international markets and the mechanisms of interconnectedness between economies, so I can contribute to finding innovative solutions to development challenges, locally and globally.

“I chose Georgetown University in Qatar [one of QF's partner universities] because of its distinguished academic heritage, its rigorous curriculum that combines theoretical rigor with practical application, and its multicultural environment that I know will enrich my intellectual experience and broaden my horizons.”

And the reason she chose to continue her learning journey within QF's ecosystem stems from her experience at QAD.“QF schools offer unique educational opportunities that you can rarely found elsewhere, both in terms of academic activities and extracurricular experiences,” she said.

Hana Ali Al Khater agrees. The 17-year-old also studied at QAD and graduated from the QF school at the end of the 2024/2025 academic year. And her next steps will also be taken within Education City.

As well as having“strong curricula”, she sees QF's ecosystem as enabling“bonds of cooperation and communication” between schools and universities, creating a seamless path for students to move from one phase of their education to the next. She has also experienced how being a QF student is a path to personal fulfilment as well as academic success.

While a QAD student, extracurricular activities allowed her to harness her love of sports.“As an athlete, I joined the volleyball club in Education City, which gave me the opportunity to become a sports ambassador for QF, and opened the door for me to participate in sporting events and tournaments in Qatar,” she says.