China, India Work to Mend Ties
(MENAFN) China and India are actively seeking to restore their diplomatic relationship after several years of tension stemming from border disputes.
This renewed engagement is taking place in a global atmosphere marked by unpredictability and economic nationalism, largely influenced by the policies of US President Donald Trump.
The current geopolitical landscape, shaped by Trump’s approach during his second term, has driven both nations to consider enhancing their economic and political collaboration, setting aside long-standing disagreements for the sake of mutual benefit.
Motivated by this shift, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has opted to attend the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, scheduled from August 31 to September 1.
This event will signify Modi’s first visit to China in seven years, reflecting a significant step toward improved bilateral ties.
Meanwhile, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in India on Monday for a two-day diplomatic mission.
His last visit to New Delhi was in March 2022. During his stay, Wang is expected to engage in discussions with his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, with a primary focus on border-related matters.
Wang Yi’s itinerary also includes the 24th round of boundary negotiations with India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, who last traveled to China in December 2024.
These talks are aimed at addressing long-standing disputes surrounding the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
The LAC, a 3,500-kilometer (2,175-mile) unofficial boundary running through the Himalayas, has remained a persistent flashpoint in India-China relations.
This contested zone encompasses rivers, lakes, glaciers, and high-altitude peaks, and has been central to shaping the two nations' often tense diplomatic ties.
The efforts by China and India to engage in dialogue and cooperation reflect a strategic recalibration in response to shifting global dynamics, particularly the pressures and opportunities arising from current US foreign policies.
