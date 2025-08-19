403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Report Shows Number of Student Visas Revoked by US
(MENAFN) The United States has withdrawn over 6,000 student visas in 2025, citing various breaches of immigration rules, according to Fox News.
The primary reasons behind the cancellations include overstaying visas and involvement in criminal or security-related incidents, such as “support for terrorism.”
As per the State Department’s statement to the US news outlet, most of the revoked visas were linked to cases of students either remaining in the country beyond the permitted period or facing legal trouble.
These infractions range from assault and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs, to more severe allegations involving burglary and terrorism-related concerns.
A high-ranking government official emphasized that all student visas revoked under the Trump administration were due to either criminal activity or expressions of “support for terrorism.”
In certain controversial cases, U.S. authorities have cited alleged support for terrorism when attempting to deport students who claim they were merely advocating peacefully for Palestinian rights.
Roughly 4,000 of the cancellations stemmed from violations of the law committed while inside the U.S., with approximately 800 of those involving assault-related offenses that led to arrests or formal charges, the official disclosed.
Furthermore, an estimated 200 to 300 students had their visas rescinded over alleged “supporting terrorism.”
The same official stated that the State Department has annulled nearly 40,000 visas overall in 2025.
This figure is more than double the roughly 16,000 revoked during the equivalent period under President Joe Biden’s administration.
The primary reasons behind the cancellations include overstaying visas and involvement in criminal or security-related incidents, such as “support for terrorism.”
As per the State Department’s statement to the US news outlet, most of the revoked visas were linked to cases of students either remaining in the country beyond the permitted period or facing legal trouble.
These infractions range from assault and driving under the influence (DUI) of alcohol or drugs, to more severe allegations involving burglary and terrorism-related concerns.
A high-ranking government official emphasized that all student visas revoked under the Trump administration were due to either criminal activity or expressions of “support for terrorism.”
In certain controversial cases, U.S. authorities have cited alleged support for terrorism when attempting to deport students who claim they were merely advocating peacefully for Palestinian rights.
Roughly 4,000 of the cancellations stemmed from violations of the law committed while inside the U.S., with approximately 800 of those involving assault-related offenses that led to arrests or formal charges, the official disclosed.
Furthermore, an estimated 200 to 300 students had their visas rescinded over alleged “supporting terrorism.”
The same official stated that the State Department has annulled nearly 40,000 visas overall in 2025.
This figure is more than double the roughly 16,000 revoked during the equivalent period under President Joe Biden’s administration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Online Travel Market Growth Accelerated By Digital Adoption And Rising Tourism Demand
- Paper Board Prices Q2 2025: Track Real-Time Price Trend, Index And Chart
- Global Pigeon Pea Market Report 2025: Size Projected 36.9 Million Tons, CAGR Of 8.20% By 2033.
- Global Alopecia Treatment Market Size & Growth 20252033
- Tradealgo Launches Mobile App For Real-Time Market Insights
- IVF Clinic Business Plan 2025: How To Choose The Right Location
CommentsNo comment