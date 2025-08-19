Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
South Korea Plans Joining Multinational Drills

2025-08-19 02:37:56
(MENAFN) For the first time, South Korea’s Marine Corps is set to participate in an annual multinational military training operation scheduled to occur in Indonesia, according to reports from a news agency on Tuesday.

The joint exercise, known as Super Garuda Shield, will be co-organized by the United States and Indonesia. It is set to commence this Saturday and continue until September 7.

The drills will take place not only in Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, but also across various other regions in the country.

Approximately 5,000 troops from 14 different nations are expected to engage in the event, the news agency stated.

South Korea is planning to dispatch about 20 Marine personnel for the exercise.

Originally initiated in 2007 as a collaborative military training between the United States and Indonesia, Super Garuda Shield was designed to enhance “jungle warfare capabilities.”

Since then, the exercise has broadened in scale and now includes the participation of multiple allied nations.

