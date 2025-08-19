403
Store Fire Claims Four Lives in Delhi
(MENAFN) A devastating fire in an electronics store located in West Delhi’s Raja Garden area on Monday claimed the lives of four individuals, including two women, due to asphyxiation, with one person injured, according to the local fire department.
Following the outbreak of the blaze, local police and Delhi Fire Services personnel responded swiftly to control the fire and rescue those trapped inside the store.
Deputy Commissioner of Police Vichitra Veer stated, "On reaching there, it was informed by the people that five individuals were trapped inside. After efforts, all of them were taken out and sent to hospitals. Four people have lost their lives in this unfortunate accident, while one is under treatment." Emergency teams continue their investigation into the cause of the fire as authorities work to manage the aftermath of the tragedy.
